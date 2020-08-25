OU contact tracing procedure vital for fall semester's longevity

The previously evacuated Walker, Couch and Adams Towers are teeming with life once again. Although OU is welcoming students back, fears of what their return could mean for the Norman community’s safety remain.
“This semester could be two weeks of in-person learning and we may have to shut down and go online if we start seeing big outbreaks,” Bratzler said. “… The safety of the students and everybody else is more important than whether we lose some revenue or other things because we have to shut down.”
In the short-term, OU acknowledged the concerns of students, faculty and staff alike by announcing mandatory COVID-19 testing for all students living on campus and encouraging Greek organizations to follow suit. OU Medicine’s Chief COVID Officer Dale Bratzler said he hopes this will minimize the number of people who come with the infection and show how important student safety is to OU.
In the long term, however, Bratzler said contact-tracing will be OU’s main means of combating the spread of COVID-19 — which is something he said will look different when applied in a university setting.
Bratzler defines contact-tracing as the identification of an index patient — an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 — interviewing them about their symptoms, recording who they had direct contact with from two days prior to testing positive and notifying direct contacts.
“When someone tests positive for COVID-19, that person is contacted by a health professional to determine who they have been in close contact with during their infectious period,” Maggie Pool, Goddard Health Center’s assistant director of clinical services, said in an email. “Those contacts are then called by a contact-tracer, who notifies them of their known exposure and monitors them daily through their incubation period (of 10 days).”
Pool said in an email that 15 members of the Goddard Health Center’s staff have completed training, or are in the process of training, to contact-trace. She said OU is working closely with the Cleveland County Health Department to notify and monitor close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases.
OU’s Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in an email Goddard currently has appropriate staffing to manage the caseload on campus — although Bratzler said the volume of OU’s caseload for the fall semester cannot be estimated. Keith said the number of employees needed to effectively contact trace will will fluctuate based on data.
“The number of tracers needed in the future will vary considerably due to the number of new cases and the average number of contacts per case,” Keith said in an email. “Data from the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials and benchmarking studies from the American College Health Association have been used to estimate the number of tracers needed for the campus population.”
Bratzler said OU is still working to improve their contact-tracing team, as Goddard currently only has the power to trace contacts and is prohibited from conducting case investigations on index patients. The power of case investigations lie with the Cleveland County Health Department, meaning the department gets notified of positive COVID-19 test results and is in charge of interviewing infected individuals.
This inability to investigate cases is causing problems across Oklahoma, Bratzler said, as state department labs are being overwhelmed with positive test results. Heightened caseloads have created a slower response time, causing COVID-19-positive OU employees to receive their results after more than a week.
Bratzler said he is working with Pool to create a legal agreement with the Cleveland County Health Department so Goddard’s tracers can perform case investigations. He said having the ability at Goddard to notify students of their COVID-19 status and ask them questions about their possible contraction point could more effectively reduce the virus' spread.
“If a student walks into Goddard and tests positive, we (could) get the results within 24 hours … and OU Medcine’s Chief of Medical Staff Dr. Craig Rice, or one of the clinicians, could call the student, alert them that they're positive and enter them into contact-tracing,” Bratzler said. “(With case investigation), Dr. Rice could pass it down the hall to Maggie and her team and they could start the investigation immediately. ... We think it is really important because then we can get students into isolation much quicker to prevent other people from getting infected.”
Despite Goddard’s current inability to investigate cases, Aaron Wendelboe, an associate professor of epidemiology at OU and the Oklahoma State Health Department’s former interim state epidemiologist, said the collaboration between OU and the state health department should continue to be effective in addressing COVID-19. He said he is optimistic concerning the success of contact tracing at OU.
“We’ve seen other countries and states have effective case and contact investigations,” Wendelboe said. “Of course, there has to be compliance (and), unfortunately, Americans tend to be less compliant with isolation and quarantine orders than other countries. (But), as far as expectations go, we continue to improve our efficiency and our technology with every passing week. I don't really have concerns that we won’t have the capacity to meet the demands of being able to contact every case.”
Bratzler echoed Wendelboe’s confidence in the application of contact-tracing on campus and said OU’s mask requirement allows him to be optimistic about students’ safety in the classroom. He said he is most apprehensive about how students’ activities off campus will affect the virus' spread.
“I teach on the Norman campus (and) I feel very comfortable in the classroom — I think it is going to be very safe,” Bratzler said. “Even if there's somebody in the room that's positive, I'm not worried about it because of masks and social distancing. However, I can't control what students do outside of the classroom. ... If you're going into settings where you're taking your mask off and you're close to other people, you put yourself at risk of the infection.”
Keith said in an email that students living off campus will not be required to receive COVID-19 tests. She said they will be expected to complete the university’s COVID-19 Screening and Reporting tool before coming to campus.
Bratzler said the university will not enforce completion of this form once students are on campus, but he would highly encourage it so positive-testing individuals can be identified the moment they begin experiencing symptoms.
OU will also provide protective measures for all students through isolation housing — separating COVID-19-positive individuals from primary, on-campus housing.
Amy Buchanan, director of marketing and communications for OU Housing and Food Services, said in an email that individualized spaces will be provided in Traditions East and West along with mental health and meal services. Bratzler said students who live locally will be encouraged to isolate at home so students living out-of-state or internationally are prioritized.
Bratzler said isolation should only last 10 days from the onset of symptoms for students living on campus. Amid the possibility of a spike of cases upon students’ return, Bratzler said OU has considered the possibility of housing running out of isolation spaces and is still discussing a plan of action.
“We know we've got a lot of students that really want to be on campus, (which) might be part of the decision-making process if we don't have any more isolation beds,” Bratzler said. “I have no idea how many students we might be dealing with ... (but) if we see outbreaks then … (we might have to consider) closing down on-campus learning. “
Bratzler said the university is making a conscious effort to keep the safety of students, faculty and staff in mind as they enter the fall semester. He said working with COVID-19 patients through OU Medicine has allowed him to sympathize with those who are afflicted with the virus and inspired him to persevere in his efforts to curb its effects on-campus.
“I lose sleep over the thought of having a big outbreak in one of the dormitories, or actually having kids really sick and potentially in the hospital,” Bratzler said. “I see … the people who do end up really sick in the ICU and I don't wish that for anybody.”
In dealing with this virus, Wendelboe said his epidemiological background with the CDC and OU’s School of Public Health has given him immense perspective regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the global impact of the virus on public health is great and it’s not an exaggeration to say this is a pandemic of the century.
Wendelboe said he has used his position to respond to viruses in the past and has done everything in his power to prevent their transmission. He said the biggest difference in the response to COVID-19 is less about epidemiology and more about integrating that with all of the other factors.
Because this virus is unlike anything Oklahoma has seen, Wendelboe said communication and forming creative ways to respond to the virus will be critical in preventing its spread. He hopes the OU community will remain attentive and cautious as they return to campus.
“A key difference is this virus has grabbed the public's attention … (so) I'm really thinking about communication,” Wendelboe said. “Since the information has been changing — day by day, week by week — we want to communicate clearly with the public and still maintain trust in an environment where changing information can lead to distrust.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.