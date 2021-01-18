You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU community to complete COVID-19 'refresher' training before second semester amid pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
COVID kids

Graphic of people wearing masks Sept. 3, 2020.

 Illustration by Megan Foisy/The Daily

OU-Norman students, faculty and staff will be required to complete a new, online COVID-19 training starting Jan. 19 in preparation for the spring semester.

According to the university webpageinformation for accessing the training will reach the Norman campus community Tuesday. The training — which began development in August 2020 according to Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith — was implemented at the OU-Tulsa and Health Sciences Center campuses last semester. Its content was finalized “well after” the start of the semester.

“The Norman Emergency Operations Committee Executive Policy Group took that into consideration, as well as the multiple and regular ongoing communications to the campus on COVID-19 policies, procedures and education,” Keith wrote in an email, “when it determined that the training would have more of an impact as a refresher in the spring 2021 semester.”

The “(approximately) 10-minute training” focuses on awareness of how the virus is spread, as well as the OU-Norman campus COVID-19 policiesincluding classroom social distancing efforts and campus masking mandates. The training is intended to serve as “an opportunity to remind our community of the steps we can take to promote their health and safety,” Keith wrote.

Development of the training was overseen by “a team of medical and public health professionals” from the OU Health Sciences Center and OU-Tulsa campuses, Keith wrote, with later input from the Norman campus. 

“The decision was made to incorporate this training requirement after consultation by the Special Pathogens Preparedness and Operations Team/Emergency Operations Committee, and the EOC Executive Policy Group with deans and vice presidents, medical and public health professionals,” Keith wrote, adding that additional information is forthcoming as the training is released.

From Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, the OU COVID-19 dashboard recorded 48 positive tests “from all OU Health Services providers, including Goddard Health Services on the Norman campus.” The statewide 7-day moving average of COVID-19 cases continues to hover near its highest point since the pandemic began, sitting at 3,374 as of Jan. 17, according to data released weekdays from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments