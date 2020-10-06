OU community reacts to announcement adjusting fall '20, spring '21 academic schedules

OU released changes to its fall 2020 and spring 2021 academic calendars Tuesday, announcing the Norman campus will move to online instruction after Thanksgiving break and extending winter break one week while removing spring break.
Since the email was sent out this morning, many people in the OU community have expressed concerns with this change in schedule — both due to the loss of spring break and because they felt the university should have already been online.
OU: we take spring breakUs: Ummm k what about our mental health? Stress?? Sad?OU: we have given you ✨ONE DAY✨ to take care of yourself 🥰— maegan🍎 (@MaeganBryant_) October 6, 2020
So now we expect students to go home and infect their families? Going online the two weeks before thanksgiving would give students the chance to quarantine before they go home.— JaySpooking (@jaymocking) October 6, 2020
Theres only 2 weeks+finals after Thanksgiving break... do they think students wont be getting and spreading covid for the seven weeks until then? Maybe you haven't heard, but there's covid here, too, not just wherever students go for break https://t.co/Qg7iO6Inos— ezbeths (@ezbeths) October 6, 2020
Should’ve happen before but OU is all about the money. Teachers know it and so do the students. It’s the reason we still have football and the same reason that our tuition won’t be lowered. https://t.co/jUvTynpsIn— Alexi Musick✨ (@Proto_mancer) October 6, 2020
At the very least reduce room and board.— Kathy A Porter (@KathyAPorter) October 6, 2020
I am surprised OU had not already done this. https://t.co/pqaIbs6tym— Mason Jackson (@mj1385) October 6, 2020
