OU community reacts to announcement adjusting fall '20, spring '21 academic schedules

Evans Hall (copy)

Exterior of Evans Hall Oct. 31, 2019. OU administration announced Oct. 6 that the university would resume classes online after Thanksgiving break, and drop spring break in exchange for starting the spring semester a week later.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

OU released changes to its fall 2020 and spring 2021 academic calendars Tuesday, announcing the Norman campus will move to online instruction after Thanksgiving break and extending winter break one week while removing spring break.

Since the email was sent out this morning, many people in the OU community have expressed concerns with this change in schedule — both due to the loss of spring break and because they felt the university should have already been online. 

