OU community members react to new ICE guidelines that put international students at risk of deportation

Farzaneh Hall

The College of International Studies in Farzaneh Hall on Norman campus Nov. 19, 2019.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The OU community reacted Thursday to the new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement guidelines, emphasizing the effect the decision might have on OU’s international community. 

A statement from OU President Joseph Harroz and Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine regarding the ICE guidelines, as well as the ICE guidelines themselves, have received attention and mixed opinions on Twitter. However, OU’s international community remains largely concerned after news of possible deportation if classes are moved fully online.

One international student’s Twitter response to Harroz and Irvine's statement says “I am still hoping to get an email from the international students office saying I won’t get deported in the middle of the fall semester …”

Citing the fact that Harvard, MIT, Cornell and other universities have sued ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, a Sociology Ph.D. candidate encouraged community members to sign a petition for OU to join the lawsuit. 

Justin Norris, president of the Student Government Association, posted a statement on Twitter on July 7 expressing his “personal outrage”. Norris also encouraged the community to sign a petition that would allow F-1 students to stay in the US through the fall semester despite the possibility of classes being moved online.

One student suggested requiring international students to attend an unscheduled zero-credit hour class that takes place on campus.

OU community member Neira Kadic expressed support for international students and faith in faculty and staff to “hold OU accountable.” 

Clare is a creative media production junior and a news reporter for The Daily.

