OU community members react to new ICE guidelines that put international students at risk of deportation

The OU community reacted Thursday to the new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement guidelines, emphasizing the effect the decision might have on OU’s international community.
A statement from OU President Joseph Harroz and Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine regarding the ICE guidelines, as well as the ICE guidelines themselves, have received attention and mixed opinions on Twitter. However, OU’s international community remains largely concerned after news of possible deportation if classes are moved fully online.
One international student’s Twitter response to Harroz and Irvine's statement says “I am still hoping to get an email from the international students office saying I won’t get deported in the middle of the fall semester …”
I am still hoping to get an email form international students office saying I won't get deported in the middle of the fall semester. The previous Email said that may happen, and I really don't understand how telling students such a thing is okay.— A.Guraiffi (@ali_guraiffi) July 9, 2020
Citing the fact that Harvard, MIT, Cornell and other universities have sued ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, a Sociology Ph.D. candidate encouraged community members to sign a petition for OU to join the lawsuit.
Please consider signing this petition that asks @UofOklahoma to join the lawsuit by other schools around the country to challenge ICE's new rule regarding international students.@OUDaily https://t.co/U4wblREEgK via @Change— Peyman Hekmatpour (@PHekmatpour) July 9, 2020
Justin Norris, president of the Student Government Association, posted a statement on Twitter on July 7 expressing his “personal outrage”. Norris also encouraged the community to sign a petition that would allow F-1 students to stay in the US through the fall semester despite the possibility of classes being moved online.
Just released an official statement regarding the recent SEVP decision.I felt like it was important to say something. pic.twitter.com/VUy3NJEPj0— justin (@justin_norris03) July 7, 2020
One student suggested requiring international students to attend an unscheduled zero-credit hour class that takes place on campus.
Require all international students to attend a 0-credit hour class that technically meets on the South Oval. Attendance at any time satisfies course requirements. Provide sno cones.— JaySocialDistancing (@jaymocking) July 9, 2020
OU community member Neira Kadic expressed support for international students and faith in faculty and staff to “hold OU accountable.”
Intl students: know that you have faculty&staff who will hold OU accountable. I will build and teach an in person course on topics like global engagement, digital activism, women in LatAm & the Balkans for free through any dept that approves it, if it comes down to that. (1/2) https://t.co/Lt1hfEDQRv— Neira (@LaDeBosnia) July 9, 2020
