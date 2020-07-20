OU community frustrated with unclear reopening plans after faculty senate town hall; many call for all-online classes

The OU community critiqued the university’s fall reopening plans after a Monday town hall in which President Joseph Harroz announced mandatory COVID-19 testing for on-campus housing, among other things.
The town hall, hosted by the OU Faculty Senate Executive Committee, was streamed live on Zoom. Read The Daily’s live coverage here.
A student questioned the plan to move students that test positive for COVID-19 to isolation rooms at Traditions campus apartments, as announced in the town hall.
what does this solve? It just takes one case, moves it to somewhere "isolated" just so it can spread to the people who live in traditions permanently https://t.co/KaABYUGYhE— Ana (@AnestasiaM) July 20, 2020
One student questioned the reliability of testing to prevent the spread of the virus.
Some issues with this proposal are the tests aren’t very accurate and you could test negative one day then contract the virus the next. An antibodies test would be smarter but again might not be the best thing as well. https://t.co/X6vXF2Cleg— Leigh O’Neil (@leighconeil13) July 20, 2020
Another student asked why the university won’t be testing off-campus students.
So mandatory testing for on campus living students but not off campus? This makes sense because?— Thunder(40-24) Stars(37-24-8) (@CowbOKCyz) July 20, 2020
One community member said the town hall didn’t offer many concrete answers.
That “town hall” was a joke. A lot of Ifs. The people talking have clearly never been on a bus to and from loyd noble during a school day or been on any of the off campus apartments or in the moldy dorms. OUT OF TOUCH and you want to gamble with our lives???— Sam (@smellysammykun) July 20, 2020
A parent said she was upset that she can’t help her child move in.
This is NOT OK for parents to be banned from move-in process. We can take screening, test and mask up just like everyone else. Do they think that students that live in the same household as parents aren't exposed, if parents were exposed. I am VERY VERY UPSET.— Kathy A Porter (@KathyAPorter) July 20, 2020
University campuses across the country have resorted to online classes after attempting to reopen in person.
NEWS: Colleges hoped for an in-person fall. Now the dream is crumbling. Just today, UC Berkeley, Morehouse, Grinnell, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, and Miami Dade told students + faculty of pivots to online. More colleges are likely to follow. https://t.co/I9vNezCl7v via @chronicle— Lindsay Ellis (@lindsayaellis) July 20, 2020
Although OU hasn’t yet made the same decision, Harroz said in the town hall it also hasn’t ruled out a fully online semester. He also said there isn’t a specific trigger point for moving fully online, but administrators will continue to assess the situation.
Many OU community members voiced their desire for classes to be online to help slow the spread of the virus, with accommodations made for employees and students who need to live and work on campus.
Harroz again claimed "in person classes" are essential for "changing lives."I cannot express how dismaying it is to hear this anti-online rhetoric in a context of asking people to risk their lives to come back to classrooms.online works.and not just in a pandemic.#OUrSafety— Laura Gibbs (@OnlineCrsLady) July 20, 2020
i mean or just don’t open campus back up when cases are literally higher than ever but go off! wear a mask!— bk (@bbybstori) July 17, 2020
You don’t care about the students, facility or families. Just say that. Cases are climbing! Profits over people.— Sam (@smellysammykun) July 17, 2020
I appreciate OU Daily's coverage of the fall reopening plan, which has barely changed since May 18 when Pres. Harroz announced a "primarily in person" approach to fall courses. The headline for this article is not accurate. Faculty attending today's session with Leadership, like many of the same faculty attending a session with Dr. Dale Bratzler last week, are not confused about the plan. The big picture features of the plan have been very clear since late May. The plan isn't uncertain; it's objectionable.
