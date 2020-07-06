You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU College of Public Health study finds safe sterilization technique to increase PPE life

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Health Sciences Center (copy)

The OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, pictured Oct. 19, 2016. 

 Photo Provided

An OU research team has studied the effectiveness of various medical mask sterilization techniques and found different treatments have different effects on filtration efficiency. 

The study, performed by researchers at the OU Hudson College of Public Health and supported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, was discussed in a video. Hudson College assistant professor Evan Floyd said the goal of the study was to determine how many times respirators, like the N95, could be reused and withstand sterilization.

The OU study was performed in a testing chamber with aerosols of different sizes to mimic the virus. Hudson College assistant professor Changjie Cai said the upstream and downstream of the particles were used to measure the filtration efficiency of the masks after each round of sterilization.

Floyd said the N95 masks were able to hold up to two cycles of sterilization.

"It would allow us to extend (personal protective equipment's lifespan) — so if a doctor can use (an N95) for a whole shift, and then send it to be decontaminated and reuse it up to two more times, then dispose of it, then that would extend the current PPE by a factor of three," Floyd said.

Cai said the OU study found chlorine dioxide — previously used to disinfect medical masks — can negatively affect the filtration efficacy of the mask.

"I have no doubt some studies probably proved that we can use that chemical, but the point is, we need to think twice if we decontaminate the mask," Cai said.

The supply chain logistics group at the University of Oklahoma Medicine provided respirators and sterilization treatments for the study. The OU Health Sciences Center’s Vice President of Research's Office supplied a COVID-19 Rapid Response pilot grant.

Cai said the importance of the study was rooted in understanding the safety of current sterilization measures. They also said it is important to cover all the bases when it comes to COVID-19 PPE safety measures.

"Our hospitals, our house personnel are running out of those masks," Cai said. "So, it's important to reserve the resources we already have so we can better protect them." 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments