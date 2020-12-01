You are the owner of this article.
OU College of International Studies promotes International Student Pandemic Fund for Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday

Flyer for the Giving Tuesday campaign for international students.

 Image from the OU College of International Studies

The OU College of International Studies is featuring a campaign in support of the International Student Pandemic Fund for Giving Tuesday. 

The OU Thousands Strong campaign is putting donations toward helping alleviate international students’ financial hardships due to the pandemic to help them continue their education at OU, according to a tweet from the David L. Boren College of International Studies.

“The purpose of the task force was to ensure that all of the moving parts and resources of the university would come together to work in a unified and coherent way to take on a few key tasks, one of those is advocacy for our international students,” OU College of International Studies Dean Scott Fritzen said in a video sent to The Daily. 

Since the pandemic began, many international students have had “stress and hardship” added on to their lives due to loss of employment, strict immigration policies and travel bans, according to the tweet. 

“This is a way for us to support those international students who are in serious need, and every little bit helps both practically and symbolically,” Fritzen said in the video.

Donations to the International Student Pandemic Fund can be made on the fund's Thousands Strong page

