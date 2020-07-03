OU College of Architecture professor C. Aujean Lee researches racial inequities in city planning amid COVID-19

An OU College of Architecture professor is researching issues of race in COVID-19 messaging.
According to a June 25 press release from the College of Architecture, C. Aujean Lee, assistant professor of Regional and City Planning, partnered with John Arroyo from the University of Oregon to explore issues of race in COVID-19 by analyzing government messaging and public statements related to COVID-19 to understand how and when these sites and municipalities talk about race.
According to the release, “The pandemic revealed the problems of ignoring long-term systemic racism in multiple facets: public health, policing, job security, hate crimes, access to services and other areas.”
Lee discovered government agencies and municipalities have largely ignored racial disparities related to COVID-19. According to the release, "when the government issued statements about discrimination, (it) used colorblind language.”
City planners may not directly address racial disparities because they do not want to reinforce racial differences, according to the release. By ignoring inequities, planners are unable to come up with solutions to improve resident outcomes.
According to the release, this project is a part of Lee’s ongoing work on how planning can promote anti-racist policies and work to create and sustain more equitable cities.
“Lee hopes that planners in the future will be able to have conversations about race so as to avoid waiting for large public unrest to deal with these consequences,” the release said.
