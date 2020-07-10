OU Chief COVID Officer says mask-wearing should be mandated by state officials as COVID-19 cases climb

As confirmed COVID-19 infections continued to spike to 596 new cases Friday, Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Medicine’s chief COVID officer, continued to encourage Oklahomans to take safety precautions.
In light of 4,000 new coronavirus cases in the state this week, Oklahoma is seeing 575 new cases on average each day. That, among other statistics, bolstered Bratzler’s opinion that it would be wise for state officials to mandate public mask usage.
“I actually strongly agree that we should mandate masks at this point because we're seeing such unmitigated spread of the virus in our population in Oklahoma right now,” Bratzler said. “And then if we see (case numbers) change down the road, then potentially (masking policies) can change down the road. It is not a violation of your constitutional rights or your civil liberties. Public Health laws have allowed interventions to prevent the spread of disease for centuries.”
Norman and Stillwater have already mandated masks in recent days, and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the Tulsa City Council will be voting on a potential mask requirement in its next meeting. Meanwhile, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday he won’t mandate masks for the state out of his desire to “protect the freedoms in Oklahoma.”
Bratzler said declining to wear a mask in public while observing proper hygiene and social distancing puts others in danger. He said Oklahomans should be more concerned for especially immunocompromised neighbors.
Wearing any kind of cloth or surgical mask along with physical distancing can reduce the rate of infection Bratzler said, explaining that while cloth masks are not as efficient in filtering out germs as surgical masks, they are more effective in preventing water droplet transmission.
Friday, Bratzler said one of his greatest concerns is the recent increase in hospitalizations. Thursday, there were a record 487 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 361 cases in hospitals, and Bratzler said more than half of those hospitalized with confirmed cases were in intensive care.
“You don't want to get this illness and be in the hospital,” Bratzler said. “It has a profound impact on patients and their families (and) potential long term consequences. And (it will be) a small percentage, hopefully, but some patients will die when they get that sick.”
While Bratzler said he didn’t know if cases and hospitalizations would continue to spike over the weekend and early next week in light of July 4 celebrations, he said the potential of a dramatic increase is highly probable.
“You don't have to be around somebody very long without a mask to potentially breathe in respiratory droplets that could infect you,” Bratzler said. “So I don't know what the potential impact is going to be (from) the Fourth of July, but anytime you have people in crowded settings, particularly if they're not wearing masks, you increase the risk of transmission of the virus from person to person.”
Bratzler said he had hoped at the outset of the virus it would die in the heat of summer like the flu and other seasonal coronaviruses. He said unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, and that causes increasing concern for the rest of the summer and the impending fall.
Oklahoma’s proximity to Texas and its 10,000 new cases a day on average is also concerning, Bratzler said. He said because people travel between Texas and Oklahoma frequently, it is becoming increasingly difficult to control and quell transmission of the virus, but he once again offered hope in the form of heightened masking policies.
“I'm hoping in Oklahoma that as we see more and more mayors and others implement masking ordinances or masking orders (and) as people start to take this a bit more seriously and start to do a better job physical distancing, wearing masks and other things that we can we can start to control this outbreak right now that we're seeing in Oklahoma and slow it down,” Bratzler said.
As the wait for a coronavirus vaccine wears on, concerns about dealing with COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously in the fall are rising. Bratzler said Oklahomans should still get flu shots, while also pointing out that the precautions taken to mitigate COVID will also help combat the flu.
“We're going to be strongly encouraging everybody to get a flu shot this year, to at least try to prevent that one illness,” Bratzler said. “The second thing is … if you look at most of the research that's been done in the past looking at the use of masks, face shields (and) other things to prevent spread of respiratory viruses — most of that was done for influenza. So the things that we're doing now — wearing a mask, maintaining physical distancing, hand hygiene — should help us slow down the spread of influenza this year also.”
In the meantime, Bratzler once again said Oklahomans should dutifully observe guidelines for COVID-19 safety until a cure is discovered.
“Until we have a vaccine that works that can be broadly applied, we're going to be stuck with all of these mitigating interventions like wearing masks and physical distancing to slow the spread of the virus,” Bratzler said. “Because right now, it seems to be spreading relatively unchecked through our population, particularly (in) younger people, and in the absence of a vaccine, wearing a mask and other public health interventions are about the only thing we can do to slow down transmission.”
