OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler warns of strained hospital capacity, optimistic for vaccine

In OU Medicine’s weekly Friday update, Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler continued to encourage COVID-19 mitigation tactics while challenging reports of ample hospital capacities.
Wednesday, a state record 1,075 new cases were reported, and Bratzler said Oklahoma has seen over 5,000 new cases this week. The state gains 721 cases on average each day and has witnessed 24,140 total confirmed infections since the pandemic started.
As sickness rages on in Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Health Commissioner Lance Frye have continued to lean on the state’s high hospital capacity for buoyancy. While the duo has maintained that Oklahoma has space for more cases, Bratzler said Friday hospitals are being challenged in ways other than the ratio of patients to open beds.
“In Oklahoma City in particular, ICU beds are becoming a premium, and I know that Tulsa has seen a substantial increase in the number of people that are in the hospital and in their intensive care units,” Bratzler said. “I would argue that we're actually starting to strain hospital capacity at this point, and sometimes it's not about how many licensed beds you have — it's how many nursing staff and others you have to actually staff those beds. I think people have been led down the pathway of thinking that we have lots of surge capacity. We have lots of PVP now (and) we have plenty of ventilators but we're starting to run out of ICU beds and our hospital beds are much fuller than they were.”
While Bratzler said in the Oklahoma City metro 75 percent of ICU patients don’t have COVID-19, he also said the remaining 25 percent of intensive care capacity is quickly filling with coronavirus cases.
However, he said, help could be on the way.
Bratzler said two vaccines have entered phase three clinical trials. One, a Messenger RNA vaccine produced by the company Moderna, is not unlike a flu shot. The vaccine takes a percentage of the virus and injects it into the body to create spike proteins which help develop antibodies against the virus.
“The initial study that was reported in the New England Journal of Medicine this week … (said the vaccine) was safe and was effective at generating what we call neutralizing antibodies,” Bratzler said. “Which are the antibodies that will stop the spread of the virus and block it from causing the infection, so that’s the good news.”
Bratzler said health experts are becoming increasingly optimistic that a vaccine will be on the market by early 2021.
Until then, Bratzler said a few drugs have been found useful in slowing COVID-19 effects. Studies have shown Dexamethasone reduces mortality rates by nearly 30 percent, while Remdesivir is rapidly shortening hospital stays of coronavirus patients. Bratzler also said monoclonal antibody drugs typically used by arthritis patients have been effective in curbing inflammatory immune responses produced in COVID patients.
Despite rising numbers and stretching of the state’s hospitals, Bratzler said he’s “encouraged” by the continued progress in vaccine testing. But until a cure is proven, Bratzler reminded Oklahomans to be diligent in mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing.
“I think the real change that will allow us to potentially get back to where life used to be ... will be when we have a vaccine available,” Bratzler said. “We don't have to get 100 percent of the population vaccinated, but we'll need to get a substantial proportion of the population vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus … For the time being though, we’ve got to do the best we can. Wear your mask, physically distance, do hand hygiene, try to avoid crowds and that's what will help us slow (COVID-19) down for now.”
