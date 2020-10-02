OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler gives update on rising state caseload, promotes flu vaccination

OU’s Chief COVID-19 Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler addressed the state’s rising number of positive cases and deaths, as well as the impact flu season could have on the availability of beds in hospitals in a Friday update.
Bratzler said Oklahoma is now seeing a higher positivity rate for COVID-19 tests across the state and Oklahomans should expect more deaths per day as the cases continue rising.
“We're seeing more cases now, and more deaths now as the case count has gone up considerably,” Bratzler said. “If you look at people who have a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, a positive test, we're at the highest level ever, in terms of number of people in the hospital with a confirmed diagnosis.”
Bratzler said the seven-day average for new cases is now over 1,000 a day with a test positivity rate of 9.2 percent. Oklahoma is now third in the nation in positivity rate.
Oklahoma is now just under 90,000 total COVID-19 cases, with 3,401 of those cases in Norman. Bratzler said the state has also seen 1,009 deaths from COVID-19.
Bratzler also said Oklahomans should get their flu shots to help the overcrowding of hospitals if there is a bad flu season.
“Every year when people get infected with influenza, it increases rates of hospitalization, and we already have hospitals that are relatively full, particularly their ICU beds filling up because of COVID-19 patients,” Bratzler said. “So if we were to have a bad flu season, I think we could see overwhelming our hospital capacity pretty quickly, and so it's just going to be exceedingly important this year that everybody go seek it out, get a flu vaccine to protect yourself.”
Bratzler said he may hear an update on potential COVID-19 vaccines later Friday, but even if the vaccine is developed, large-scale distribution may not occur until 2021, even after the FDA approves it.
“We don't want to rush that process, and I know that many of the vaccine manufacturers that are doing the test currently are already manufacturing vaccines, so that there'll be doses ready to distribute once they get FDA approval,” Bratzler said. “But again, no vaccine manufacturer is going to be able to produce the number of doses that are going to be needed to get wide scale distribution in the United States or any other country at this point.”
Bratzler also said the recent news of President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19 could be due to his resistance to wearing masks.
“We shouldn't be surprised, because it's been well known that the president has not consistently used a mask in all of his interactions. And again, he puts himself into circumstances around other people where the virus may be in the air,” Bratzler said. “That's just really important that the virus is nonpartisan, it's nondenominational, it affects all classes of people of all races. It definitely affects some races and some socio-economic categories of people more so than others. But anybody can get this infection.”
