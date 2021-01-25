You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler eliminates safety goggle and face shield requirement

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bratzler 10/23

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler wears his mask Oct. 23.

 Photo from live stream

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler has determined safety goggles and face shields are no longer required for computer labs and studios in the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

According to an email from Associate Dean of Academic Affairs David Craig, the safety precautions were initially implemented in the fall 2020 semester due to COVID-19, requiring eye protection in labs where “social distancing was not possible.” OU’s masking and social distancing requirements will remain in classes, and hand sanitizer and wipes will still be administered, according to the email.

Signage will be altered to reflect the new policy, according to the email.

OU’s Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith also wrote in an email to the Daily the Provost’s office will extend its fall attendance policy as “part of the university’s commitment to lessen the spread of COVID-19.” Keith wrote the continued implementation of safety measures will “remain integral to keeping OU Together.”

According to the email, if students would still like to wear the safety gear, Gaylord has a supply of goggles and face shields. Faculty can request additional PPE by emailing sanitizegaylord@ou.edu.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments