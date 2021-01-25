OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler eliminates safety goggle and face shield requirement

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler has determined safety goggles and face shields are no longer required for computer labs and studios in the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
According to an email from Associate Dean of Academic Affairs David Craig, the safety precautions were initially implemented in the fall 2020 semester due to COVID-19, requiring eye protection in labs where “social distancing was not possible.” OU’s masking and social distancing requirements will remain in classes, and hand sanitizer and wipes will still be administered, according to the email.
Signage will be altered to reflect the new policy, according to the email.
OU’s Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith also wrote in an email to the Daily the Provost’s office will extend its fall attendance policy as “part of the university’s commitment to lessen the spread of COVID-19.” Keith wrote the continued implementation of safety measures will “remain integral to keeping OU Together.”
According to the email, if students would still like to wear the safety gear, Gaylord has a supply of goggles and face shields. Faculty can request additional PPE by emailing sanitizegaylord@ou.edu.
