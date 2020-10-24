OU Chief COVID Officer calls for 'a more coordinated response' to combat virus spread, hospital strain

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said COVID-19 cases and death rates are rising in Oklahoma, especially in rural areas.
According to Bratzler, 1,373 cases were reported, and the seven-day average is 1,221 cases of COVID-19 per day as of Oct. 23. Additionally, OU Medicine has confirmed 8,548 cases in Oklahoma in the last seven days. Bratzler also said COVID-19 is now recognized as the third-leading cause of death in the U.S.
“Yes, there have been more deaths in Oklahoma this year because of COVID-19,” Bratzler said. “Interestingly, (however), Oklahoma’s death rate has been increasingly low in terms of the actual death rate per population. … But what we’ve seen over the past week has shown a substantial increase in death rates.”
In addition, Bratzler said hospitals — especially in rural areas — are more limited on supplies and resources to provide care. According to him, people in rural areas also have higher risk due to underlying health issues, making it more likely for them to contract COVID-19.
“Okfuskee County, for instance, (does not) have the highest number of cases, only about 320 … but a hundred of those cases have appeared in the last seven days,” Bratzler said. “That’s why we are seeing the increased need to transfer patients from rural hospitals into metropolitan areas because those patients have risk factors for severe disease.”
The day of Bratzler's update, Okfuskee County reported 199 new cases, bringing their Oct. 23 total to 535.
According to Bratzler, hospitals are increasingly reaching top capacity. On Thursday, there were 956 hospitalizations, 873 were confirmed positive for COVID-19 and over 300 were in intensive care at the time the data was taken.
“Quality of care has improved, and we have more treatment,” Bratzler said. “But 300 is a lot, and we will likely see more deaths (in upcoming weeks).”
Bratzler also said during the week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their recommendations to what defined close contact with a COVID-19 patient. Previously, if a person tests positive, one would self-isolate if they have been with that person for longer than 15 minutes within a distance of less than six feet without a mask. The CDC changed the definition Oct. 21 to: If an individual spent an accumulated time of 15 minutes in a 24-hour period within six feet of distance.
To combat the spread of COVID-19, Bratzler suggested residents in Oklahoma focus on activities that have been proven to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding crowds, participating in outdoor activities only and keeping up with hand hygiene.
“Test positivity rate has not changed. The number is not going down, and I don't expect our case counts to go down until we start to see slower community spread of the virus, which would be reflected in an increase in (testing) positivity rate,” Bratzler said.
On the subject of a vaccine, Bratzler said he suspects there might be a vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the year.
“I do think … before the end of the year it is likely we will have a vaccine. And yes, there are already doses being manufactured,” Bratzler said. “(However), they will be prioritized.”
According to Bratzler, the vaccine will likely be prioritized to healthcare workers, medical personal and nursing homes. The general population might not have access until the middle of 2021.
Overall, Bratzler warned residents of Oklahoma must focus on doing their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We need a more coordinated response on the national and state levels to slow the spread of this particular virus,” Bratzler said. “We need to do activities that will slow the spread.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.