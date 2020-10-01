OU Center for Social Justice announces weekly virtual reading group over 'How to Be an Antiracist'

The OU Center for Social Justice will host a virtual Social Justice Reading Group that will meet weekly through organized discussions.
The CSJ is an organization focused on gender equality and human rights matters on campus. The CSJ announced via Twitter on Sept. 29 registration for its inaugural Social Justice Reading Group is open. Registration began Sept. 21 and closes Oct. 2, with limited seats available.
According to the organization’s website, the club will read “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi each week, and copies of the book will be available for free for registered members. There will be virtual discussion groups each week led by OU faculty.
“How to Be an Antiracist” is a New York Times bestseller and discusses the concepts of racism through Kendi’s own experiences, contemporary events and historical examples, according to Kendi’s website.
The club will begin readings on “How to Be an Antiracist” Oct. 5 through to Nov. 20. Participation is open to students only and will be a time commitment of 1.5 to 2 hours.
