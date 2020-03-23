OU cancels 2020 summer study abroad programs due to coronavirus concerns in email to students

OU is canceling all summer 2020 study abroad programs due to coronavirus concerns, according to an email sent out Monday evening.
OU Education Abroad Director Whitney Franca said in an email addressed to students planning to study abroad during the summer that there might be additional summer online courses that can meet the interests and credit hour needs of students that were planning to study abroad.
Franca said in the email the College of International Studies is looking into these options, and more information on these courses will be released in the coming week.
The College of International Studies will start issuing deposit refunds for all faculty-led programs initiated by the College of International Studies and the College of Arts and Sciences as soon as possible, Franca said in the email. She said students should consult their colleges regarding refunds for other programs.
“We know this is a huge disappointment to all of you, as it certainly is to us,” Franca said in the email. “However, our primary interest of student, faculty and staff health and safety leaves us no choice.”
