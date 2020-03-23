You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU cancels 2020 summer study abroad programs due to coronavirus concerns in email to students

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

OU is canceling all summer 2020 study abroad programs due to coronavirus concerns, according to an email sent out Monday evening. 

OU Education Abroad Director Whitney Franca said in an email addressed to students planning to study abroad during the summer that there might be additional summer online courses that can meet the interests and credit hour needs of students that were planning to study abroad. 

Franca said in the email the College of International Studies is looking into these options, and more information on these courses will be released in the coming week. 

The College of International Studies will start issuing deposit refunds for all faculty-led programs initiated by the College of International Studies and the College of Arts and Sciences as soon as possible, Franca said in the email. She said students should consult their colleges regarding refunds for other programs. 

“We know this is a huge disappointment to all of you, as it certainly is to us,” Franca said in the email. “However, our primary interest of student, faculty and staff health and safety leaves us no choice.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments