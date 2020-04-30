You are the owner of this article.
OU Board of Regents to meet May 8-9 after previous meeting cancellation

From left to right: Former Chair Leslie Rainbolt, interim OU President Joseph Harroz and Regent Phil Albert at the regular meeting of the OU Board of Regents in the Robert M. Bird Library on OU's Health Sciences Center campus Jan. 30.

 Emma Davis/The Daily

Although the OU Board of Regents' May meeting was canceled according to their meeting schedule, a notice posted by the Oklahoma Secretary of State announced that the meeting would be held one day after the date for which it had been scheduled originally.

According to the notice, meetings will occur May 8-9, rather than May 7-8 as was originally scheduled. OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said  previously that the regents would meet later in May, since the original dates for the meetings were scheduled in conjunction with commencement, which now will be held virtually with in-person ceremonies rescheduled for Aug. 8 and 9 due to COVID-19.

The meetings will occur "both virtually via Zoom and in person," the notice states. Vice chairman of the board Frank Keating will attend the meeting virtually on May 8, with in-person attendance May 9. Chairman Gary Pierson, regent Michael Cawley, regent Phil B. Albert, regent Natalie Shirley, regent Eric Stevenson and presumptive regent Anita Holloway (who is awaiting Senate confirmation) will all meet in person on both dates. 

The notice states that the May 8 meeting will be open to the public with "COVID-19 measures" and details will be provided for virtual viewing. The May 9 meeting will be open publicly and virtually, but will "mostly be executive session and no action is anticipated."

An OU spokesperson stated that the listing notice is accurate, and that more details will be provided next week. 

