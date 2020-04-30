OU Board of Regents to meet May 8-9 after previous meeting cancellation

Although the OU Board of Regents' May meeting was canceled according to their meeting schedule, a notice posted by the Oklahoma Secretary of State announced that the meeting would be held one day after the date for which it had been scheduled originally.
According to the notice, meetings will occur May 8-9, rather than May 7-8 as was originally scheduled. OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said previously that the regents would meet later in May, since the original dates for the meetings were scheduled in conjunction with commencement, which now will be held virtually with in-person ceremonies rescheduled for Aug. 8 and 9 due to COVID-19.
The meetings will occur "both virtually via Zoom and in person," the notice states. Vice chairman of the board Frank Keating will attend the meeting virtually on May 8, with in-person attendance May 9. Chairman Gary Pierson, regent Michael Cawley, regent Phil B. Albert, regent Natalie Shirley, regent Eric Stevenson and presumptive regent Anita Holloway (who is awaiting Senate confirmation) will all meet in person on both dates.
The notice states that the May 8 meeting will be open to the public with "COVID-19 measures" and details will be provided for virtual viewing. The May 9 meeting will be open publicly and virtually, but will "mostly be executive session and no action is anticipated."
An OU spokesperson stated that the listing notice is accurate, and that more details will be provided next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.