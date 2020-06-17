You are the owner of this article.
OU Board of Regents releases June meeting agenda ahead of Thursday meeting

Regents

The board of regents pose for a picture after the OU Board of Regents meeting May 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The OU Board of Regents will discuss research activities at OU, program changes and improved sanitation devices for residence halls in its June 18 meeting.

Other changes include the use of new college funds and the selection of on-call architects, engineers and construction managers for future construction or architectural needs.

Funding for the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and the purchase of a microbial reduction system to be installed in residence halls are also pending approval from the regents.

The proposal also includes adjustments in pay for academic personnel, retirements, leaves of absence and reappointments.

The final action on the agenda is the FY2021 Budget Plan, which includes tuition and mandatory fees for the Norman campus, Health Sciences Center and the OU College of Law. 

For undergraduates, there are no planned changes to tuition and fees. For graduate students, however, there will be a slight increase in two areas — the Student Facility Fee, and the Academic Facility and Life Safety Fee.

The Student Facility Fee will be reduced from $14.15 to $10.10, and the Academic Facility and Life Safety Fee will be reduced from $10.60 to no cost for graduate students.

In the Health Sciences Center there will be an increased cost of tuition in the school of medicine, school of dentistry and for students earning their Physician Assistant/Associate.

Absent from the agenda is the resignation of long-embattled Senior Vice President and Provost Kyle Harper, whose announcement this morning will take effect July 1.

The Board of Regents’ meeting can be viewed here.

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

