OU athletics: Timeline of NCAA cancellations due to coronavirus pandemic

The spread of the coronavirus brought all college sports to a temporary end, as all winter and spring championships have been canceled.
Along with shaking up college sports, multiple professional leagues have cancelled or suspended their seasons, including the NHL, MLB and MLS.
Here is a timeline recapping the week in collegiate sports:
Monday, March 9
12:02 p.m. - The Daily obtains an email from College of Architecture Dean Hans Butzer announcing that OU is considering moving all classes online for a two-week period following spring break. The email sets a 48-hour period for a decision to be made.
1:06 p.m. - Salt Lake Tribune reporter Eric Walden tweets that, following media availability, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert “made it a point to touch every mic and recorder in front of him,” in light of the outbreak.
As part of the Jazz’s COVID-19 response, shootaround availability was done in the ZBBC media room today rather than on the court. As Rudy Gobert got finished discussing the situation, he stood up, leaned over and made it a point to touch every mic and recorder in front of him. 😂— Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 9, 2020
Wednesday, March 11
11:10 a.m. - Del City boy’s basketball coach Lenny Hatchett tweets out a photo of his son meeting Mitchell at Del City’s gym the night before. At the time, Del City was set to face Bishop Kelley in the first round of the Oklahoma 5A State Tournament on Thursday.
I see why @spidadmitchell is an #NBAAllstar & one of the best in the league. He puts in that extra time, working on his craft! Pleasure to meet him & thanks for visiting with my son! Much respect! #ClockIn pic.twitter.com/0Oynlb8aAX— Lenny Hatchett (@CoachHatchett) March 11, 2020
11:24 a.m. - In an injury report issued prior to the Thunder-Jazz game, Gobert is listed as questionable due to illness.
Injury Report:QUESTIONABLE - Rudy Gobert (illness)QUESTIONABLE - Emmanuel Mudiay (illness)— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 11, 2020
3:29 p.m. - NCAA president Mark Emmert releases a statement announcing that the 2020 Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played with no fans in attendance.
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020
6:06 p.m. - The Big 12 officially closes its conference basketball tournaments to the public. The men's and women's tournaments were set to begin the following day.
Announcement:Beginning with tomorrow's tournament games, we will be implementing limited access. Teams will have access to 125 tickets for staff and guests of student-athletes.For the full announcement and more details ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8W7h565eGn— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 11, 2020
7:10 p.m. - Moments before tip-off, Thunder vice president of human and player performance Donnie Strack sprints from the Thunder bench to midcourt, huddling with the three referees.
Video of OKC’s team doctor rushing out on the court to stop the Jazz-Thunder game before tip-off. pic.twitter.com/9VLx0VoD3L— Hoop Vault™️ (@HoopsVauIt) March 12, 2020
After a few minutes of discussion, players from both sides are instructed to return to their locker rooms. Boos rain down from the stands.
Thunder and Jazz players were sent back to the locker room as officials wait for confirmation from the NBA to start the game. pic.twitter.com/xW9sC7OKN7— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020
7:37 p.m. - After nearly 30 minutes of stalling, Thunder public address announcer Mario Nanni’s voice finally echoes across Chesapeake Energy Arena, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the game tonight has been postponed. You are all safe.”
What a scene. Game between Thunder and Jazz postponed with everyone in the stands. “You are all safe,” PA announcer says repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/1FOeLHYYC6— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) March 12, 2020
8:27 p.m. - The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19. Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus.
Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020
8:30 p.m. - The Athletic’s Sam Amick reports that all Thunder and Jazz players have been quarantined within the arena and await testing.
To add onto this, I'm told the Thunder players are being told they will all be tested for coronavirus tonight. They are on standby. Wow. The NBA appears to have its Patient Zero. https://t.co/5sEludKE4U https://t.co/xtHmj7lXZc— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 12, 2020
8:31 p.m. - ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the NBA has suspended its season.
The NBA has suspended the season.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020
Thursday, March 12
8:40 a.m. - A campus-wide email from interim president Joseph Harroz announces that all OU classes will transition to online-only for a two-week period following spring break.
9:49 a.m. - Wojnarowski reports that Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19.
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020
11:40 a.m. - The Big 12 officially cancels all conference championships through April 15, including the conference basketball tournaments, becoming the last major conference to do so.
The @Big12Conference has announced the immediate suspension of all Conference championships until April 15, resulting in the cancellation of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships.Conducting future Big 12 championships this season will be evaluated by April 15. pic.twitter.com/HIGxfSrlLn— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 12, 2020
12:26 p.m. - The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association postpones all State Basketball Tournaments because of Del City’s contact with Mitchell.
***Due to the public health concern, the OSSAA has postponed all the State Basketball Tournaments. We will update the OSSAA website as to when the tournaments will be rescheduled.***— OSSAA (@OSSAAOnline) March 12, 2020
3:16 p.m. - The NCAA officially cancels all remaining winter and spring championships, including the upcoming men's basketball national championship. This announcement abruptly ends the careers of OU basketball senior Kristian Doolittle and OU women’s gymnastics seniors Maggie Nichols, Bre Showers and Jade Degouveia.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/p4vCzvzmvo pic.twitter.com/yqAHak4HO5— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 12, 2020
3:20 p.m. - The Big 12 cancels all regular-season competitions, recruiting, and practices through March 29.
The @Big12Conference announces that beginning Friday, March 13, it is suspending all regular-season competitions, on- and off-campus recruiting, and out-of-season practices until Sunday, March 29.➡️ https://t.co/PnrsitjmHv.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 12, 2020
5:36 p.m. - OU suspends all athletics activities until further notice.
Statement from the OU Athletics Department.📝 https://t.co/AwKVO4ZtSb pic.twitter.com/uPhztpxAuB— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) March 12, 2020
6:11 p.m. - The Big 12 cancels all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year.
Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 the Big 12 Conference announces tha conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled through the end of the academic year.➡️ https://t.co/HMW72DXg0U.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 13, 2020
Friday, March 13
11:57 a.m. - CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reports that the NCAA has suspended on and off-campus recruiting for all sports until April 15.
Source: The NCAA has suspended recruiting for all sports both on and off campus until April 15th.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2020
1:40 p.m. - ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the NFL has indefinitely suspended all in-person communication between teams and current college players. Fomer Sooners Jalen Hurts, Neville Gallimore, Kenneth Murray and CeeDee Lamb are all likely selections in April's NFL Draft.
NFL has cancelled all college player visits either to the facility or to the school, per source. Only online communication, indefinitely.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2020
