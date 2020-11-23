OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data from Nov. 15-21, reveal 10 active cases among student-athletes and staff

The OU athletics department released COVID-19 testing data from Nov. 15–21 on Monday, revealing 10 active cases — seven among student-athletes and three among staff.
Latest COVID-19 data from tests performed on OU student-athletes and staff ➡️ https://t.co/hWSqQ9hffJ pic.twitter.com/JecJNdeb55— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) November 23, 2020
During the period, 260 student-athletes and 119 staff members were tested, showing 13 fewer positive cases in the department. The positivity rate for the department's latest period is 2 percent, the same from the Nov. 8–14 testing period.
According to the data, there have been a total of 203 COVID-19 recoveries in student-athletes and 22 from staff since the department began testing in July.
OU looks to continue lowering its positive tests as its men's and women's basketball teams and football team compete this week.
