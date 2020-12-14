You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data from Dec. 5-12, reveal 7 active cases among student athletes, staff

Joe Castiglione

OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione during the Unity Walk on Sept. 23.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The OU athletics department released COVID-19 testing data Monday, revealing seven active cases among student-athletes and staff from Dec. 5–12.

During the period, 226 student-athletes and 127 staff members were tested, yielding nine new positives. This round of results brings the total to 285 recoveries between OU student-athletes and staff, according to the release.

The data also reveals a 3-percent positivity rate for student-athletes for the past week. Oklahoma also had a 3-percent positivity rate during its last testing period from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4.

This week, OU's women's and men's basketball teams both compete while the football team heads to the 2020 Big 12 championship.

