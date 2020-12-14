OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data from Dec. 5-12, reveal 7 active cases among student athletes, staff

The OU athletics department released COVID-19 testing data Monday, revealing seven active cases among student-athletes and staff from Dec. 5–12.
Latest COVID-19 data from tests performed on OU student-athletes and staff ➡️ https://t.co/hWSqQ9hffJ pic.twitter.com/L2FpvMRa2N— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) December 14, 2020
During the period, 226 student-athletes and 127 staff members were tested, yielding nine new positives. This round of results brings the total to 285 recoveries between OU student-athletes and staff, according to the release.
The data also reveals a 3-percent positivity rate for student-athletes for the past week. Oklahoma also had a 3-percent positivity rate during its last testing period from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4.
This week, OU's women's and men's basketball teams both compete while the football team heads to the 2020 Big 12 championship.
