OU athletics: NCAA grants additional year of eligibility to spring sports athletes, excludes winter sports

The NCAA Division I Council gave schools permission to give spring sport athletes an additional year of eligibility, it announced Monday evening.
DI Council grants waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19: https://t.co/aC03MEa5UQ pic.twitter.com/XeVaxI85Ib— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 30, 2020
The NCAA canceled all remaining spring and winter championships amid the coronavirus pandemic on March 12.
“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun in a press release. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
Winter sport athletes, which includes men's and women's basketball players, will not be granted an extra year of eligibility because most of the season had already been completed.
