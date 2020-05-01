You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Joe Castiglione, Sooner coaches to parade in appreciation of healthcare workers

Joe Castiglione

Athletic Director Joe Castiglione walks into the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and coaches from Oklahoma's sports teams will participate in a caravan parade at OU Medicine to show their appreciation for healthcare workers on Sunday, the athletic department announced Friday.

The athletic department says the caravan will serve to kick off National Nurses Week which runs from May 6-12, while also displaying gratitude toward those working on the front lines during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The parade will be held at OU Medicine's downtown Oklahoma City campus at 7 p.m. CT Sunday during shift changes as Castiglione and several Oklahoma coaches ride through the campus to thank present doctors, nurses and other OU Medicine staff.

After the parade, OU coaches will chalk the walkways of several nearby buildings to remind others to show their appreciation for healthcare workers.

