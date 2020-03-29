You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Big 12 extends ban on in-person team activities amid coronavirus pandemic until May 31

Bob Bowlsby

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks at the Big 12 Media Days on July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The Big 12 extended its ban on in-person team activities until May 31, the conference announced Sunday evening as the coronavirus pandemic continues. 

The ban, announced on March 12, was supposed to last until March 29. 

Along with not being able to do in-person workouts, the conference will not permit virtual workouts supervised by coaches. Other team meetings, such as film study, are limited to two hours per week virtually.

Coaches are allowed to give "self-directed workout plans" and include video to help players work out with proper technique. The release also said coaches can interact with players for non-athletic support including physical therapy, academics and mental health.

The NCAA has already canceled all remaining spring and winter championships, but the Sooners' spring game has yet to officially be canceled. It was removed from its original April 18 date, and the athletic department is determining if it will be rescheduled.

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

