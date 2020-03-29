OU athletics: Big 12 extends ban on in-person team activities amid coronavirus pandemic until May 31

The Big 12 extended its ban on in-person team activities until May 31, the conference announced Sunday evening as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The ban, announced on March 12, was supposed to last until March 29.
Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 and after re-evaluation of previously stated policies, @Big12Conference announces updates.➡️ https://t.co/HMW72EeRpu— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 30, 2020
Along with not being able to do in-person workouts, the conference will not permit virtual workouts supervised by coaches. Other team meetings, such as film study, are limited to two hours per week virtually.
Coaches are allowed to give "self-directed workout plans" and include video to help players work out with proper technique. The release also said coaches can interact with players for non-athletic support including physical therapy, academics and mental health.
The NCAA has already canceled all remaining spring and winter championships, but the Sooners' spring game has yet to officially be canceled. It was removed from its original April 18 date, and the athletic department is determining if it will be rescheduled.
