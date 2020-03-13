You are the owner of this article.
OU Athletics: Big 12 cancels all spring sports competition amid coronavirus pandemic

Bob Bowlsby

Commissioner of the Big 12 Bob Bowlsby speaks at the Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The Big 12 announced it is canceling all spring sports competition for the rest of the academic year, including sports that compete beyond the academic year, due to coronavirus.

The conference also announced that all organized team activities, such as practices and meetings, have been suspended until March 29. At that point, the situation will be re-evaluated and further proceedings will be decided. 

After the widespread cancellations, many athletes had their seasons — and careers, for some — suddenly cut short. However, the NCAA has agreed to grant another year of eligibility to players in spring sports. The NCAA will also discuss what to do about eligibility for winter sports.

Professional leagues have also altered their seasons in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The NBA, NHL and MLS suspended their seasons, and the MLB canceled spring training and will delay the regular season by at least two weeks.

