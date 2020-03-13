OU Athletics: Big 12 cancels all spring sports competition amid coronavirus pandemic

The Big 12 announced it is canceling all spring sports competition for the rest of the academic year, including sports that compete beyond the academic year, due to coronavirus.
Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 the Big 12 Conference announces tha conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled through the end of the academic year.➡️ https://t.co/HMW72DXg0U.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 13, 2020
The conference also announced that all organized team activities, such as practices and meetings, have been suspended until March 29. At that point, the situation will be re-evaluated and further proceedings will be decided.
After the widespread cancellations, many athletes had their seasons — and careers, for some — suddenly cut short. However, the NCAA has agreed to grant another year of eligibility to players in spring sports. The NCAA will also discuss what to do about eligibility for winter sports.
Professional leagues have also altered their seasons in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The NBA, NHL and MLS suspended their seasons, and the MLB canceled spring training and will delay the regular season by at least two weeks.
