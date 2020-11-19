OU Arab Student Association to host Arab Night featuring trivia, Dabke folk dance workshop

The OU Arab Student Association will host Arab Night in the Union Courtyard at 6 p.m. Thursday.
This will be the OU ASA’s first event this year, and there will be trivia and a Dabke — a Levant folk dance — workshop, according to the ASA's Facebook event page.
“We will have trivia games about Arabs and the region in the different categories like Arabic music, geography and history,” said ASA President Mona Salem in an email to The Daily.
According to Salem, OU ASA is a student organization run mostly by Arab students at OU. This organization showcases its diverse culture while also spreading awareness about the Arab region to the OU community.
“We have an event today, and it’s just to bring people together and have fun in a traditional way, but with being safe and having minimal risk,” Salem said in the email. “We will have some food, music and Arabic calligraphy.”
Participants can RSVP on the event's Google form. Masks and social distancing will be required.
