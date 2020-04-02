OU announces virtual commencement, August dates for postponed in-person ceremonies

The university announced plans to hold alternative commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020, replacing May’s in-person graduation that was originally postponed due to health concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.
OU Graduation Services announced in an email Thursday afternoon that there will be a virtual graduation ceremony held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8. All graduates may attend a rescheduled in-person ceremony should they wish to, according to the email, which are currently scheduled to be held on August 8 and 9 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
“One thing that is clear is that we cannot have an in-person graduation on May 8 as scheduled,” interim OU President Joseph Harroz said in a video message attached to the email. “We’re sad for (graduates). We know how hard you’ve worked, we know how proud your loved ones are of you — all of us are … but in the great Sooner spirit, we’re going to carry on.”
Harroz said 2020 graduates will receive boxes in the mail containing “items that will help” celebrate their graduation virtually.
According to the email, graduates and their families will hear their names called during the virtual ceremony, along with photos of the students and their degrees. Students are encouraged to wear their caps, gowns and accessories for the photo that will be shown.
Students may participate in both ceremonies, according to the email, but those who do not attend the virtual ceremony may still attend the in-person celebrations. More detailed information on both alternative ceremonies is forthcoming.
“Until then, just know how proud we are of you and how sorry we are that we can’t be with you on May 8 in person,” Harroz said in the video. “But we will be with you virtually, and our pride in you has no limits."
