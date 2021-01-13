You are the owner of this article.
OU announces pair of 'instructional holidays' in absence of spring break

The OU Norman campus will receive two instructional holidays during the spring 2021 semester on March 5 and April 6 instead of a traditional spring break. 

In an email to students, OU Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Jill Irvine wrote the decision was made in “consultation with students and faculty, as adjustments to the academic calendar have been needed in response to COVID-19.” 

The adjustments include extending winter break by one week and removing spring break in order to “allow more time for operational readiness” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Oct. 6 email by OU President Joseph Harroz. 

The instructional holidays also apply to Norman campus programs offered at the OU-Tulsa campus, but compressed-format courses will still meet on March 5, according to the email. 

According to the email, the changes will allow spring instruction to “remain on track to end the spring semester as planned” on May 14. 

OU-Norman students taking courses through the OU Health Sciences Center “must adhere” to the OUHSC academic calendar due to their decision to retain spring break from March 13 to March 21 rather than adopting the Norman campus instructional holidays, according to the email. 

The OU-Norman campus will also extend the fall 2020 student attendance policy into the spring to “(ensure) that students are not penalized due to absence from class,” according to the email. The full spring 2021 academic calendar can be viewed here.

