OU announces fall move-in dates, process for COVID-19 sanitation in dorms

OU announced fall move-in plans and new student orientation activities that adhere to social distancing guidelines Friday.
In a website update, the university announced move-in dates will take place from Aug. 11 through 15, and new student orientations are scheduled to begin the week before the fall semester starts on Aug. 24. The Residential Colleges and David L. Boren Hall move-in date is Aug. 11. Adams, Couch and Walker Centers are scheduled for Aug. 12 through 14, and Headington Hall is scheduled for Aug. 15.
The move-in process will begin at Lloyd Noble Center and a moving service will help unload and deliver students’ belongings to their rooms. Students will receive more information about their move-in date and specific guidance in July, according to the update.
In addition to social distancing measures for the move-in process, OU has appointed Dr. Dale Bratzler, an infectious disease expert, as the chief COVID officer.
“Dr. Bratzler’s guidance will help ensure OU is taking every possible measure to prevent the spread of (COVID-19) during the return process,” OU said in the update.
Throughout the semester, the Clean and Green initiative will aim to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus. According to the update, OU custodial staff will disinfect buildings and increase hygiene and cleaning procedures. The university will also install 2,300 antimicrobial Synexis Sphere devices in every room of the Adams, Couch and Walker Centers.
The remaining residence halls in Norman will be equipped with hospital-grade filters due to different HVAC systems and lower population densities, according to the update.
