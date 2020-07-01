OU announces COVID-19 campus life, academic, transportation protocols for Phase 2 return and fall semester

OU outlined its new OU Together website, which includes available information and resources for Phase 2 and the university’s return to in-person class this fall in an email to faculty and staff Wednesday.
Phase 2 of OU’s reopening plan begins July 6. More details for Phase 3 will be announced later in July.
These are the major takeaways The Daily has gathered from OU Together’s website. For updates to OU’s plans announced earlier in the summer, refer to our What We Know article — which is updated with every new development as it’s made available.
Academics
The university is considering a pass/fail option for the fall if courses return to all-online instruction. This is different from the pass/no pass option the university offered in the spring, which did not have a failure option.
Out-of-state students will continue to pay out-of-state tuition for online classes.
If all courses move online during the fall, no extra online fee will be charged for resident or nonresident students.
Housing
If an OU housing resident tests positive for COVID-19, they will be moved to an undisclosed designated housing facility for self-isolation until they are released by Student Health Services or until they leave campus to recuperate elsewhere.
Students in self-isolation will receive meal drop-offs and monitoring through the local health department.
If a student who does not live in OU housing tests positive, they will be required to self-isolate but are not required to use the university’s quarantine housing. According to the website, “this space will be used for the on-campus residential population.”
Dining
All dining options will be open in the fall.
During Phase 2, Couch Center and the Weather Center (Flying Cow) will be the only open dining facilities. The Weather Center is only open to building occupants.
The university is developing meal plans with self-service options and will implement disposable utensils, social distancing in lines and seating, enhanced clearing and pre-ordering options.
Safety measures include: plexiglass shields at registers and food stations, stanchions and floor decals for line directions and to indicate foot traffic, designated entry and exit doors where possible, no sharing of condiments, salt and pepper shakers and napkin dispensers, and hand sanitizing stations at building entries.
All orders will be packaged “to-go.”
Transportation
CART will only allow 20 to 25 riders per bus, sitting at least three feet apart.
Five additional buses and drivers on the Lloyd Noble Center route will be added during peak times, and one additional bus and driver will be added to the Apartment Loop. Additional drivers will be available during peak times.
Ten buses will transport approximately 220 students every 10 minutes and 660 students every 30 minutes.
Masks are mandatory for drivers and riders.
Riders must enter through the front door and exit through the back door.
Signage indicating seating restrictions, foot traffic control and mask requirements will be provided.
For the 2020 football season, CART will operate only the ADA and senior citizen shuttles, with the same social distancing requirements as weekly student CART services.
Drivers will use antibacterial wipes or disinfectant spray to clean the steering wheel, control panels, driver’s seat, the entry handrail and any used passenger area. The website did not specify how often this cleaning will be done.
CART will use an electrostatic cleaning device to sanitize buses every night.
Parking zones on campus will be enforced starting in Phase 2.
Campus operations
In Phase 2, the exterior doors of all buildings will open by 8 a.m. and will close at or near 5 p.m., Monday through Friday with a few exceptions.
Mail and print services will operate normally.
All in-person events on all three campuses are suspended until July 31.
