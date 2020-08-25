OU announces contingency responses as it prepares for increased coronavirus cases

The OU Office of the President sent an email Tuesday afternoon detailing a contingency plan in response to growing COVID-19 cases on campus.
In the email, OU President Joseph Harroz and Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine addressed prior work by the university in ensuring a safe return to campus.
“We are imminently hopeful all of our work will successfully mitigate the spread of the virus; however, we also know there will be an increase in cases on our campus due to our increase in population density,” Harroz and Irvine said in the email.
The City of Norman and Cleveland County have experienced a downward trend in the area, however, Harroz and Irvine say that OU is prepared for a shift in cases in the next two-week period as in-person classes start in full swing.
Harroz and Irvine also said in the email that case investigation and contact tracing are imperative to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
“If campus and county resources are struggling to meet this demand, the university will adjust its response as necessary with campus health as its priority,” Harroz and Irvine said in the email.
Ample isolation housing and hospitalization for infected students is another major point of the contingency plan.
“OU currently has the capacity to provide isolation and quarantine housing for approximately 300 individuals with the ability to further increase capacity with outside contracted housing,” Harroz and Irvine said in the email.
Hotel rooms were set aside as extra housing options for positive cases on campus, according to the email. However, the email did not specify which hotel patients would be housed in.
Harroz and Irvine said OU plans to also monitor hospital capacity and pressure in the healthcare system and is ready to respond to issues, if necessary.
According to Harroz and Irvine, the university is prioritizing in-person learning. If the spread of COVID-19 proves more challenging than expected, adjustments will be implemented.
“The wide range of those possible responses will involve reduction or modification of student activities on campus as well as moving particular courses from an in-person or hybrid to an online format,” Harroz and Irvine said.
Freshman and senior in-person classes will take priority, Harroz and Irvine added. They believe freshmen will benefit from the in-person, social experience while seniors may be required to complete labs and other performance classes in order to graduate.
Harroz and Irvine said they urge everyone to continue to wear their masks and social distance when necessary.
“To remain OU Together, we must each do all we can to support one another as we navigate the challenges and obstacles that lie ahead,” Harroz and Irvine said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.