OU amid coronavirus: Tom Love Innovation Hub manufactures, donates personal protective equipment to OU Medical Center

OU faculty, staff and students have donated over 300 face shields and 11 isolation boxes to the OU Medical Center.
OU’s COVID-19 Essential Equipment Task Force at the Tom Love Innovation Hub is led by Tom Wavering, executive director of the Tom Love Innovation Hub, and Dr. Yacoub Al Sakka, director of digital technologies in the OU College of Dentistry, according to a news post on the OU Vice President for Research and Partnerships website.
The team has manufactured face shields and two types of isolation boxes, according to the website, to protect clinicians during ventilator-related procedures and health care professionals performing COVID-19 tests.
“We have worked closely with the OU Medical Center and other partners to identify key gaps that our task force can help to address,” Wavering said on the website. “These partnerships enable us to leverage the best of OU and deliver critically needed solutions for those on the front lines.”
According to the website, Brandt Smith, Tyler Thibodeau, Nathan Herring, Kolton Topetchy, Zane Raines, Daniel Royer and J.D. Epperson at the Tom Love Innovation Hub designed the face shields and isolation boxes after close discussions with the OU Medical Center.
Over 40 engineers, designers, occupational health and safety experts, doctors and specialists from OU’s three campuses tested prototypes to find the safest and most effective equipment designs, according to the website.
“We are grateful for the ingenuity and commitment of faculty, students and staff on OU’s Norman campus to design and produce face shields and isolation boxes for OU Medicine healthcare providers,” said Dr. Cameron Mantor, acting chief medical officer at the OU Medical Center, on the website. “Personal protective equipment is crucial to the safety of our personnel as they treat patients with COVID-19, and such items will remain important as we resume procedures that were paused during the surge of the pandemic.”
Private citizens, industries and organizations can find designs for the protective equipment to aid in the production of this equipment in cooperation with their regional health providers here.
“This donation demonstrates the OU spirit,” said Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, OU vice president for research and partnerships, on the website. “This project is just one example of the unprecedented innovation resulting from OU researchers finding ways to help during this crisis.”
