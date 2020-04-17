OU amid coronavirus: Professor-led environment sensing, sampling research project continues work remotely

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an OU professor-led environment sensing and sampling research project continues into its fourth year ready to push forward.
The Center for Autonomous Sensing and Sampling, a part of the National Weather Center in Norman, samples earth and water to gain a better understanding of the environment. The center has been operating remotely since OU announced it would be moving classes online for the rest of the semester. For the center’s researchers, work continues.
CASS researchers are among many who have had their projects put on hold or changed significantly after OU moved classes online and suspended nonessential on-campus research.
Director Phil Chilson has been with the center since its creation in 2016 and has dedicated his time and focus to the project. Chilson said the center uses new, innovative technology such as unmanned drones and remote sensors stationed across Oklahoma to survey and sample different areas of land and water for scientific research.
“The idea is, how can we use robotic systems and autonomy to better sense the environment?” Chilson said. “We pair the natural sciences with the engineering sciences really well. I’m in meteorology, but my training is actually in physics.”
Like Chilson, many employees at the center come from educational backgrounds quite different than what some might expect.
“We have a broad brush approach, and I think that's been something that helps us conceptualize a scientific need,” Chilson said.
CASS assistant director Liz Pillar-Little is also in meteorology, but she has a background in chemistry.
“We have had people from every engineering discipline except for chemical engineering working for us at some point,” said Pillar-Little. “And I think that's one of the things that makes our team really awesome is that we have people from all these different areas, and they really help make our team better.”
According to its website, the CASS team has been involved in numerous projects in Oklahoma and even across the globe. In 2018, they participated in a global research campaign called ISOBAR (Innovative Strategies for Observations in the Arctic Atmospheric Boundary Layer), which sampled the arctic ice in Finland.
“We went to Finland for a campaign called ISOBAR, and basically we went as part of an international team of collaborators,” Pillar-Little said, “we were there for a month, but we swapped teams halfway through.”
The center’s staff used their skills working with autonomous drones to use images to map the arctic ice, as well as measure the effects of climate change in the region.
Chilson also added that at the time they were the only team outside of Europe that was in attendance. ISOBAR is just one of the projects the center has been a part of in these past four years.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 began, the team at CASS has been closely paying attention to the situation unfolding.
“My joke right now is that we are forecasters, and that we saw this coming,” Chilson said. “So we started setting up contingency plans so that people could start taking gear home and working on topics at home. We were pre-positioning ourselves.”
The team at CASS expected some drastic measures, such as a campus closure, to take place and began to prepare. But Chilson said some projects are currently on hold at CASS, such as the organization’s field campaign called Oklahoma UAS Targeted Flights for Low-level Observations of Weather.
Chilson also said that they hope to use this project to improve the current tornado warnings in Oklahoma. To issue a tornado warning in Oklahoma, there must be a visual observation of a funnel, or observations of an instrument such as radar.
“The idea is that computer models can become so good they will predict that an imminent event is coming and the computer can issue the warning,” Chilson said, “so the field campaign in the spring is we would go out in the field and plant data in real time, and send the date back to the National Weather Center. Right now we’re on hold during this time.”
Pillar-Little also said that the undergraduates they have on staff are continuing to work remotely.
“Our meteorology undergraduates are often working on developing code and algorithms to post-process different data we’ve collected in field campaigns, or how to retrieve data from different types of remote sensing strategies that are already in place,” Pillar-Little said. “We are exclusively remote right now, but there's plenty we can be doing.”
