OU amid coronavirus: OU Medicine to participate in clinical trial of plasma-based treatment for COVID-19 patients

OU Medicine is participating in a new clinical trial aimed at better treating the sickest COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Jordan Metcalf, OU Medicine pulmonary and critical care specialist, described the new trial in a media availability broadcast Thursday on YouTube.
“As everyone knows, we don’t really have very good therapy,” Metcalf said. “It’s a very new virus, so we haven’t really had time to catch up with the virus. The virus is quite a bit ahead of us.”
The new trial will test a plasma-based treatment that Metcalf said some studies have indicated can help. Metcalf said the trial, which the Mayo Clinic is streamlining for local health care providers, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday to take plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 and give it to people who are very ill with COVID-19.
Metcalf said the new trial may help patients on machines breathe better and get enough oxygen. OU Medicine’s first few patients participating in the trial are receiving initial treatment this week.
“The idea is that if you have recovered from COVID-19, you have very likely — in 39 of 40 cases where someone has taken the time to measure this — made significant amounts of antibodies to COVID-19,” Metcalf said. “There are some small trials from China … that suggest giving what we call convalescent plasma, this plasma that has antibodies in it to COVID, to patients who are ill, that improves their clinical status.”
Metcalf said around 100 centers around the county are enrolled in this study through the Mayo Clinic. Similar trials have been done for the flu and previous coronaviruses, Metcalf said.
“I hedge my bets, (but) I think there’s very good evidence that this will help,” Metcalf said. “This is a very difficult disease, and situation for us to do very controlled studies. So do I have 100 percent confidence, no … but I think in all the small studies that have been published so far, it has shown a clear benefit, so yes I think it’s going to work.”
People who have had and recovered from COVID-19 interested in donating plasma that could be used can donate at places such as the Oklahoma Blood Institute, Metcalf said. Two people are currently being treated through the trial, but Metcalf said obtaining the plasma for those two patients was difficult.
“I think if plasma is donated it can be used, not just immediately,” Metcalf said. “It can be frozen and used for people down the line. … We need some of the early people who have recovered from this illness to donate.”
Metcalf said he hopes the new trial can help physicians have more control over COVID-19 in the treatment phase.
“The hardest thing to deal with is this uncertainty, this feeling that this disease can take you or a member of your family,” Metcalf said. “And I hope we have some confidence that we have some control of this illness. That we have some treatments that work. That we give these kinds of therapies to patients and they get better. And we feel like if somebody we love or care about, or ourselves, that we wouldn’t just be kind of throwing up our hands and seeing what happened. That’s what I hope for.”
According to a press release from OU Medicine, potential donors can find more information at www.uscovidplasma.org. Recovered COVID-19 patients can register as potential convalescent plasma donors through the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s registry at my.bio-linked.org. BioLinked allows users to submit confidential health and social information via a secure site and to list themselves as potential volunteers for medical research.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.