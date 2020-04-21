OU amid coronavirus: OU Medicine participates in mask collection event as part of challenge

OU Medicine, U-Haul and the Greater Oklahoma City YMCA are holding a community-wide collection event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21 to collect donated masks for OU Medicine personnel.
Last week, OU launched the Million Mask Challenge, according to a press release. The challenge to collect masks and other supplies is designed to encourage community members to donate to and support health care professionals.
“The need is great, but we know our community is coming together to provide everything our health care workers, visitors and patients need to fight this pandemic,” President and CEO of OU Medicine Chuck Spicer said in the release.
OU Medicine instituted universal masking throughout campus, meaning every person on campus is required to wear either fabric masks, surgical masks, K N-95 masks or N-95 masks. According to the Million Mask Challenge website, OU Medicine is collecting more masks due to the potential uncertainty of long-term mask availability, caused by an “incredible demand” for masks worldwide.
John Milner, head of OU Medical Center’s volunteer board, said due to the pandemic, volunteers haven’t been able to perform any volunteer work inside the hospital. Milner said the mask drive is a way for hospital volunteers and the community to support essential health care workers in a time of crisis.
“If we can’t be at the hospital, we can help outside of the hospital,” Milner said. “And that's why it was important to us to be able to be here and help give our community a way to help and volunteer.”
OU Medicine will also be collecting fast-food gift cards, commercially-wrapped or boxed snacks, latex-free gloves, hand sanitizer, word searches and crossword puzzles for OU Medicine personnel. Milner said in addition to essential supplies like masks, gloves and sanitizer, he hoped these small comfort items will help support OU Medicine personnel in other ways.
“As a community, we just want to show our support to the staff members and these doctors and professionals that are basically risking their lives every day, treating these patients,” Milner said. “The commercially-wrapped and boxed snacks and crossword puzzles, that's just kind of a little extra bonus — a way of saying, ‘Hey, thank you. We appreciate you. Here's a little something extra,’ and that’s something that we can do. It's something tangible.”
For individuals wanting to donate hand-sewn masks or 3D-printed face shields, OU Medicine released guidelines on how to make them. OU Medicine is also looking to partner with manufacturers and other organizations to help increase its supply of personal protective equipment, according to the Million Mask Challenge website.
The four donation drop-off locations are:
•Edward L. Gaylord Downtown YMCA, 1 NW 4th St., Oklahoma City
•Rockwell Crossing YMCA, 12100 N Rockwell Ave., Oklahoma City
•Mitch Park YMCA, 2901 Marilyn Williams Drive, Edmond
•Earlywine Park YMCA, 11801 S May Ave., Oklahoma City
