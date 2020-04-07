OU amid coronavirus: OU Food Pantry introduces online ordering system to reduce user contact

The OU Food Pantry is introducing an all-online ordering system to allow OU community members to shop remotely and pick up pre-packaged groceries.
Matt Marks, graduate director of the OU Food Pantry, said the new system is a necessary step in protecting workers and clients.
“We thought, ‘How great would it be just to do completely online ordering, and then everyone can just come in and out?’” Marks said. “We really wanted to limit (interaction) so we’re not exposing anybody to anything.”
Pantry users are required to complete a confidential registration form by 10 a.m. on Tuesday mornings. Marks said the pantry will try to fill orders made after 10 a.m. but users should try to submit the order on time.
Marks said the pantry tries to stay as up-to-date as possible in updating online inventory, but sometimes certain items are not available. In this case, pantry staff will try to find comparable items or include more of another item.
Pantry workers prepare each order in a “food box,” which is available for pick-up during the pantry’s hours of operation: Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. According to the pantry’s website, users unable to pick up their food box during the designated hours of operation can email OUpantry@ou.edu for further assistance.
Marks said pantry staff is taking necessary precautions to protect clients and workers from contracting or transmitting COVID-19. Workers wear gloves while packaging food boxes and stocking shelves and everyone in the pantry is asked to keep at least a 6-foot distance from each other.
To pick up a food box, pantry users can come inside the pantry or wait outside the door, Marks said. Users must have a valid OU ID with them.
Marks said the pantry has seen a recent spike in orders, up from about 25 orders-per-week to between 65 and 85 orders-per-week over the last two weeks.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize that students are still around, staff are still around,” Marks said. “And while yes, it’s very limited, there are still people that are living around and on-campus that need this resource.”
Marks said the pantry is doing well on grocery donations, though community members can still donate items. However, the organization is low on monetary donations and is asking community members who are able to chip-in.
The pantry is holding a fundraising drive, the OU Food Pantry Fundraising Campaign, which will run through April. Donors can give online, mail a check or drop off a check at the pantry.
“We’re trying to look at the long-term success of the pantry and we desperately need significant financial donations just to keep us going in the long run and be sustainable,” Marks said. “We will always take donations of (grocery) items, but we’re really focusing on and trying to push out, ‘We need money.’”
Marks said during this time of crisis and uncertainty, the role of the OU Food Pantry is crucial to serving the needs of the community.
“We’ve had conversations with numerous people over the last two weeks that have lost their jobs and don’t know when the next paycheck is going to come in,” Marks said. “We need a lot of help from the community to continue what we’re doing because it’s so important to make sure that everyone has food. No one needs to worry about food at a time like this when there are so many other concerns.”
