OU amid coronavirus: On-campus classes to resume in fall semester, interim President Joseph Harroz announces

OU will return to in-person operations this fall, according to an email from interim OU President Joseph Harroz.
Harroz said in the email that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives and inflicted severe economic loss, but OU plans to return to traditional instruction and residential life on all three campuses by the fall semester — though safety-oriented changes will be made to classes, housing and other operations.
“We are doing everything we can to make that realistic and safe,” Harroz said. “We are acutely aware of the certain challenges COVID-19 will present as we pursue this goal and are planning to address the issues proactively and creatively. We are prepared to adapt instructional and housing models as appropriate to protect our community and still offer the life-changing in-person OU experience.”
The university will ensure that students, faculty and staff are “presented with appropriate options to return to our campuses” to ensure safety, Harroz said. The university has also been consulting daily with its own public health experts, scientists and physicians to design safety precautions.
Possible precautions include adapting class schedules, larger classrooms for greater social distancing, enabling the widespread use of masks and other personal protective equipment, increasing on-campus testing and providing enhanced campus cleaning.
“While we cannot eliminate all risk, we will mitigate it in every reasonable way we can,” Harroz said. “Over the coming weeks, we will work tirelessly to identify the best ways to create the safest possible environment for our campus communities, and we will share the elements of our plan as they continue to be refined.”
Harroz said the university has an obligation to students, the state of Oklahoma and society to “continue our important work.”
“As we navigate the coming months, the real measure of our success is not that we just get through this pandemic, but that we emerge from it stronger,” Harroz said. “I am confident that our OU family is up to this task, and I join each of you in eager anticipation of being together again, safely, this fall.”
Way to go Joe! As an alumni and parent of alumni and current students. Appreciate your leadership here in a challenging time.
