OU amid coronavirus: Multidisciplinary team to prototype, test designs for essential equipment to aid health workers

A multidisciplinary team from OU’s three campuses is working to prototype and test essential equipment designs.
The designs include a 3D-printed respirator mask, isolation boxes for intubation or patient testing, a method for sanitizing N95 masks, 3D-printed swabs, ventilators, ventilator valves and full-face protective masks, according to a press release.
“The speed and effectiveness with which the research and innovation communities across OU have come together to respond to these critical needs in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic are a true testament to the values of the university and the quality of its people,” said Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, OU vice president for research and partnerships, in the release. “The community will be safer, and OU’s future will be stronger as a result.”
The designs are developed by several groups across campus, including the Tom Love Innovation Hub, the Edge at Bizzell Memorial Library, the Gallogly College of Engineering and the College of Dentistry.
“This project, which has brought together several disciplines with a singular focus of helping those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, is a powerful example of the collaborative and community-oriented culture that spans the entire university,” said Tom Wavering, executive director of the Innovation Hub, in the release.
The university intends to manufacture these designs once approval from the Food and Drug Administration is obtained, according to the release.
“There has been an incredible desire among makers and manufacturers to provide products that our frontline health care workers so desperately need,” Wavering said. “Innovating and publishing these medically vetted designs is one way OU can leverage our expertise and resources in the broad effort to fight COVID-19.”
