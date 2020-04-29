OU amid coronavirus: Interim OU President Joseph Harroz appointed to task force addressing challenges of COVID-19 faced by colleges, universities

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz was appointed to a regional task force aimed at addressing the challenges facing colleges, universities and students from the disruption caused by COVID-19.
The task force was formed recently by the Southern Regional Education Board in response to COVID-19. The board has 16 member states. Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor Glen Johnson, who is co-chair of the task force, appointed Harroz and three other Oklahoma representatives to the board, according to a press release from the state regents.
“Once again, states across our region are coming together to learn from each other, strengthening our expertise as we each face important decisions ahead,” Johnson said in the release. “We must continue the work we’ve started in building education pipelines that strengthen and enhance public education across our 16-state region. I look forward to co-chairing this task force and, at the same time, collaborating with Gov. Stitt, the legislature and other key policy leaders from our state to identify best practices and strategies to help Oklahoma’s colleges and universities respond to COVID-19.”
Along with Harroz, Johnson also appointed Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis, Cameron University President John McArthur and Rose State College President Jeanie Webb to the taskforce, according to the release.
The main issues the task force will consider include funding and costs; safety and health; distance learning, technology and innovation; and student and faculty/staff support, according to the release.
The Southern Regional Education Board is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization based in Atlanta, according to the release, and was created in 1948 by southern governors and legislatures to advance education and improve the social and economic life of the region, according to the release. Member states are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
In the release, Southern Regional Education Board President Stephen Pruitt commended Johnson’s qualifications to lead the board as it addresses immediate challenges and long-term concerns related to the pandemic.
According to the release, Johnson has been chancellor since 2007, and prior to that was president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University, worked in the OU College of Law and served in the Oklahoma House from 1982 to 1996.
“(Johnson) is the perfect leader for this task force, because of his knowledge of higher education and experience leading a diverse higher education system in Oklahoma,” Pruitt said in the release. “He has appointed four accomplished higher education leaders from Oklahoma to join him. The work of this task force is critical, because it comes at a time when a college degree is more important than ever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.