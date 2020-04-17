You are the owner of this article.
OU amid coronavirus: Goddard Health Center to provide curbside COVID-19 testing for university community

Coronavirus COVID-19 (copy) (copy)
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

The OU Goddard Health Center is offering curbside COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, April 20. 

According to an email from Goddard Assistant Director of Clinical Services Maggie Pool, testing is open to all OU students, staff and faculty members that have coronavirus symptoms or have been exposed to a positive coronavirus case.

The Goddard website will have exact instructions on how to schedule an appointment on Sunday night, and testing will take place daily in the Goddard parking lot, according to the email. 

Testing will be free for students, staff and faculty members that have OU BlueCross BlueShield health plans until at least April 30, according to the email, and Goddard employees will also accept other types of insurance. If the testing cost is not covered by a student’s insurance, or the student is uninsured, testing will be no more than $55.

