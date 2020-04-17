OU amid coronavirus: Goddard Health Center to provide curbside COVID-19 testing for university community

The OU Goddard Health Center is offering curbside COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, April 20.
According to an email from Goddard Assistant Director of Clinical Services Maggie Pool, testing is open to all OU students, staff and faculty members that have coronavirus symptoms or have been exposed to a positive coronavirus case.
The Goddard website will have exact instructions on how to schedule an appointment on Sunday night, and testing will take place daily in the Goddard parking lot, according to the email.
Testing will be free for students, staff and faculty members that have OU BlueCross BlueShield health plans until at least April 30, according to the email, and Goddard employees will also accept other types of insurance. If the testing cost is not covered by a student’s insurance, or the student is uninsured, testing will be no more than $55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.