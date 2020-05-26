You are the owner of this article.
OU amid coronavirus: 'Global Risks and Threats' virtual leadership forum to address international challenges of COVID-19

A bust of namesake Michael F. Price sits on display in the Price College of Business.

 Allyssa Arens/The Daily

The OU Price College of Business and the OU Center for Intelligence and National Security will host a four-part leadership forum with the first session debuting virtually on June 6.

The Global Risks and Threats series will feature leaders from spheres of intelligence, finance and law enforcement, as well as influencers in the corporate and cyber worlds. The forum will run through August, according to a Tuesday release.

The first session, “The Pandemic Threat: Risks and Impacts of COVID-19,” will be on Zoom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to the release, Adriana Sanford, the founder of the series, will preside over the event.

Eduardo Aninat, former finance minister of Chile and former chairman of the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, will be the special guest speaker for the first session, among eight other keynote and featured speakers, according to the release.

The goal of the four sessions is to give attendees knowledge and solutions for handling global challenges in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. 

“We think it is important to share our work and our vision with the global community and to help shape the next generation of world leaders, decision-makers, senior executives and skilled students,” Wayne Thomas, interim dean of the Price College of Business, said in the release. “By bringing world experts together, we can better understand the threats that have political, economic and social implications on all of us, and we can advance real-world solutions and work together on a multilateral basis.”

According to the release, registration for the event is $30 and is available online. Additional information regarding the sessions can be found on the Price College website.

