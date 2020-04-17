You are the owner of this article.
OU amid coronavirus: Faculty, staff ineligible for parking pass refunds

OU Parking Services Truck (copy)

OU Parking Services truck Feb. 6.

 Ray Bahner / The Daily

OU Parking and Transportation Services confirmed that faculty and staff are not currently eligible for refunds on their parking passes despite the shift to online classes for the rest of the semester due to COVID-19.

Many students were previously offered refunds of varying amounts on their parking passes due to the cancellation of in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving others to wonder if more refunds would be offered to those within the university community. 

Kris Glenn, director of OU Parking and Transportation Services, said in an email that although classes have gone online, faculty and staff should maintain their parking passes as long as campus is open for employees. 

“At this time, OU employees are not eligible for a refund,” Glenn said. “The university is still open and operational, requiring OU employees who telecommute and those who work in-office to maintain their parking permit.”

