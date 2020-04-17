OU amid coronavirus: Faculty, staff ineligible for parking pass refunds

OU Parking and Transportation Services confirmed that faculty and staff are not currently eligible for refunds on their parking passes despite the shift to online classes for the rest of the semester due to COVID-19.
Many students were previously offered refunds of varying amounts on their parking passes due to the cancellation of in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving others to wonder if more refunds would be offered to those within the university community.
Kris Glenn, director of OU Parking and Transportation Services, said in an email that although classes have gone online, faculty and staff should maintain their parking passes as long as campus is open for employees.
“At this time, OU employees are not eligible for a refund,” Glenn said. “The university is still open and operational, requiring OU employees who telecommute and those who work in-office to maintain their parking permit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.