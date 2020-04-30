OU amid coronavirus: Custodial, pest control supervisor continues maintenance, cleaning of campus facilities

Martin Jones walked down an empty sidewalk, past empty parking lots, past empty benches and into a mostly empty building.
Earlier this semester, before COVID-19, Jones would have navigated through crimson-clad joggers and a sea of students milling from one building to the next. Earlier this semester, the OU custodial and pest control day crew supervisor would have walked into the brightly lit, bustling hub of his office building.
Instead, the only sound that could be heard inside the dark, deserted building was the low hum of the air conditioner. He headed to his office, each step echoing off the bare walls.
Earlier this semester, Jones would have met with 25 members of his custodial crew to go over the day’s assignments. He would have shaken their hands, laughed with them and sent them out onto campus to start on the day’s work.
Instead, Jones met with the only two crew members allowed to work that week. Before heading out to campus, the trio donned masks and gloves, loaded themselves up with sanitizing supplies, and left to clean the 17 buildings still in use by essential personnel.
Jones has worked for OU for three-and-a-half years. He started as a pest control specialist and was quickly promoted to supervise the day custodial crew and pest control. He said when the supervisor position came open, he just knew he had to try for it.
“I already had a lot of time invested with that crew, and they meant a lot to me,” Jones said. “I just wanted to change the way the day crew was viewed and seen. I wanted to revamp it to a more professional image.”
Now Jones spends his days going from building to building, sanitizing surfaces, changing gloves and emptying trash cans thoughtfully left outside of office doors. Every now and then, a crew member quarantined at home texts him to stay in touch and get advice for their persistent cabin fever.
“A lot of people are going crazy at home,” Jones said. “(Crew members say), ‘I can’t do it, I don’t know what I’m doing here.’ And I’m just like, ‘Breathe. Work your way through it, man.’”
Jones said he feels for his crew members. He said he would hate to be quarantined because he “(doesn’t) do well being idle.” He said he also knows that the work he does is necessary, and that gives him a purpose to come to campus each day.
“It’s for the safety of the university,” Jones said. “Without (our work), trash builds up, and there’s possible spreading of disease. I think without us, we would have a lot more cases (of COVID-19) pop up.”
Coping at home
Instead of walking through the door of his home and greeting his wife — like he did before COVID-19 — Jones shuts the door, slips off his shoes, sprays them with an alcohol solution, strips down, takes his clothes straight to the laundry and beelines for the shower.
Only after this sanitation process is complete can he finally relax at home with his wife.
Jones’ wife, Amber Smith-Jones, is a hospice social worker. Since the pandemic started, she said she’s only allowed to talk to patients and their families at hospice facilities through Zoom meetings.
“It's very difficult for both of us because the policies and the way that our jobs' work changes (constantly),” Smith-Jones said. “You have to change according to what the new regulations and rules are, and what might be happening today may not happen tomorrow.”
When patients decide to live at home and want in-person visits, Smith-Jones packs on the protective gear and heads to their home to offer support and education on end-of-life issues.
While Smith-Jones said she can’t comment on whether she sees COVID-19 patients for patient-privacy reasons, she said she is starting to get more hospice patients coming from the hospital.
Jones said it’s difficult to escape the high-stress environment of nonstop precautions and the constant awareness of potential contamination. The stress, he said, doesn’t vanish when he walks through the doorway — especially because his wife may be at an increased risk for COVID-19 due to health conditions.
“The stress just kind of follows me around,” Jones said. “I just try to compartmentalize it with the knowledge that this isn’t going to last forever. It can’t.”
Jones and Jones-Smith try to alleviate stress by playing with their dogs and foster dogs, turning off the news and trying new quarantine trends like “Zoom Bingo” meetings with friends. Jones said the end-of-the-day conversations with his wife are what help him to decompress the most when he comes home.
“We just try to focus on the positives and what we can control at the time, and I always encourage him to try to let those bigger worries go,” Jones-Smith said. “Because those are out of our hands, we can't do anything about that now. What we can do is practice our social distancing, be diligent when we go places, wear our masks, take precautions and make sure we try our best not to bring (the virus) home.”
Jones said those conversations help him to leave the mounting stress at the door when he comes home every day. He said he always knows he can depend on his wife for support when he needs it most.
“It’s a lot of leaning on each other for everything, day-to-day,” Jones said.
The couple has been leaning on each other ever since meeting online about four years ago.
Jones lived in Stillwater, where he worked in pest control at OSU. After four years there, Jones said he was let go. Coincidentally, it was around the same time he started getting closer with Smith-Jones — then just Smith — who lived in McLoud, Oklahoma.
When Jones became aware of an open pest control position at OU, he said he was faced with a tough decision. As a Stillwater native, Jones said he felt odd about “switching sides” to work for OU. But, Jones said, it was about much more than just a job.
“People were like, ‘Why? Why would you ever move to Norman?’” Jones said. “And I’m like, ‘Well, I met a girl.’”
Two years later, Jones and Jones-Smith were married. Jones-Smith said there were numerous qualities that drew her to Jones.
“He's very caring,” Jones-Smith said. “He's funny. He is a giving person. He will give anyone the shirt off his back. He likes to look after his fellow mankind.”
Since the pandemic started, Jones-Smith said she’s become more proud of him and appreciative of the work he does.
“He's really stepped up and (taken) on a lot more responsibility, and has done it with a great attitude,” Jones-Smith said. “And it does get stressful, but we work through it. I'm very proud of him. And I think he's shown even more leadership, and he is proving he can carry a lot more (work) with (fewer) people, and do it efficiently.”
Jones said his children are also understanding of his work, though it’s difficult because he can’t be as physically close to them as before. Jones’ two youngest children — a 17-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy — live with his ex-wife, so he can only see them through socially distanced visits for their protection.
“It’s rough, you know?” Jones said. “All my kids and I are super close. We’re a real huggy and touchy group, and they all still want a hug. But I don’t want to potentially infect them.”
Jones said while it’s tough on him not to be able to come near his children, he said they know his work is important and necessary for the safety of the university.
“I'm sure it's upsetting to them,” Jones said. “But at the same time, they do understand that, ‘Hey, you know what, my dad’s got to go out there and clean all these buildings with possible COVID cases.’ So you know, that's just how it is.”
‘Just saying “thank you” goes a long way.’
Marissa Pierson, OU’s assistant director of custodial services, indoor pest control, and refuse and recycling, said the work of OU’s custodial staff is essential to the university’s functionality.
“Custodial Services is responsible for helping maintain the aesthetics of campus, sustaining the lifespan of the buildings, and creating a healthy and safe environment,” Pierson said. “I think custodial crews are an important function for the mission of the university on a daily basis.”
Pierson, who’s known Jones since his hiring, said Jones is an especially dependable and dedicated worker.
“Martin is always reliable and knowledgeable,” Pierson said. “He will always answer a call and get a job done. I also know it will be done well.”
Jones said he wasn’t always destined for the custodial and pest control life. Growing up, Jones said “never in (his) wildest dreams” did he ever think he’d eventually become a custodian.
The oldest of three, Jones grew up “running around in the country” with his brother before moving into his father’s house in Perkins, Oklahoma, when he was 13. Jones said the next phase in his childhood was tough.
“From that point on, I was basically just a little hellion roaming around the streets a lot and getting into trouble,” Jones said.
After graduating high school, Jones said he worked in heating and air before his brother got him started in the pest control business — a path that would eventually lead him from a teenage “hellion” to a 40-year-old trusted supervisor.
Pierson said Jones is a particularly good fit to handle the stressful requirements of such a necessary supervisory position because he excels in leading his team by example.
“Martin is very hands-on,” Pierson said. “He would never ask his crew members to do something that he wouldn't do or hasn't done. I think his crew really respects him for that.”
Jones said he enjoys his work, even with all of the added precautionary measures, the persistent stress, the skeleton crew on an empty campus, the daily home-from-work strip-downs and the much-needed after-work decompression conversations with his wife.
Despite Jones’ constant optimism, he said he tends to get frustrated when he sees people out and about around town, not practicing social distancing or wearing protective gear.
“You want to just stop and yell at them, but you can't do that,” Jones said. “You just want to be like, ‘What the hell is your problem? Do you not understand what's going on?’ Because even if (the virus doesn’t spread to) you or someone you love or you know, it could be someone else that someone else loves. You're affecting other people and it's not just about yourself.”
Jones said he’s thankful everyone he interacts with on campus practices precautionary measures, but he’s still always on alert to protect his crew, his family and OU personnel from potential infection.
“I follow the CDC guidelines. I maintain a 6-foot distance between people,” Jones said. “I try to do the best I can. I'm not worried about my health, but I worry a lot about the health of my people and the people in the buildings.”
Pierson said the work of Jones and his crew often went unnoticed by campus-goers day-to-day before COVID-19. Now, she said she hopes people appreciate the work of these unsung heroes on the front line of virus protection.
“This pandemic has helped highlight the important, and sometimes thankless, jobs that are necessary for our daily life,” Pierson said. “All those working right now deserve kudos for continuing to work. … Just saying ‘Thank you’ goes a long way.”
