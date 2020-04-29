OU amid coronavirus: Community memo requests additional worker accommodation measures from administration

In a memo sent to OU’s upper administration April 22, 212 members of the OU and Norman community commended measures taken to close the university but requested increased accommodations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The memo, which was obtained by The Daily, states that the coronavirus pandemic has created many difficult situations for faculty, students and staff, including a loss of income for student workers, hiring freezes leaving some units “severely understaffed,” and cut pay for summer teaching although extra work is required to convert courses online.
"We write first to express our gratitude for the humane and aggressive measures in closing the university, which will prevent illness and save lives,” the memo states. “This allows all members of the community to remain as safe as possible, and we are grateful for the wise decisions the administration has made.”
The requested measures are based on two statements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, according to the memo: one from the organization Tenure for the Common Good and one from the American Association of University Professors.
In the email, the 212 community members ask that the university make a commitment to no further reductions in force or furloughs and consult with the Faculty Senate prior to “decisions that affect curriculum, method of instructions, and aspects of student life that relate to the educational process,” among other requests.
“It is precisely during times of hardship that the university’s task of protecting the health and safety of all members of our community takes on utmost importance,” the memo states. “Income and health insurance continuity make it possible for all community members to stay home, work remotely if possible, and flatten the curve.”
The memo calls models at Ohio University, New York University and the University of Wisconsin “exemplary,” as they have all pledged to support student workers through the end of the semester. According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, Ohio University is still employing students who want to keep their jobs, and is making alternative arrangements for students’ whose roles are unable to be conducted remotely.
The memo also cites how some institutions have cut pay for senior administrators, and states appreciation for OU’s current decisions on encouraging work-from-home whenever possible and the Sooners Helping Sooners initiatives, among other things. However, “in light of these circumstances,” the memo lists a series of requests for the university to ensure the university “upholds its responsibility for the ongoing and future health and safety of its employees and students.”
According to a statement from a university spokesperson, many of these requests are “being considered and addressed” as OU responds to the pandemic, and the university will continue in its efforts to protect the community and “provide flexibility where possible.”
“The university is appreciative and understanding of the concerns raised related to protecting the health and safety of our entire community,” the statement read. “At each step in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has kept safety at the forefront of all decision-making, from quickly transitioning to online learning, to providing flexible telecommuting arrangements, to ensuring employees without the ability to work from home are provided administrative leave with pay.”
Below is the full list of requests:
•That the administration, faculty, and staff condemn and respond to instances of discrimination and bigotry in the same manner and to the same extent they should at any other time;
•That decisions that affect curriculum, method of instructions, and aspects of student life that relate to the educational process be made after consultation with Faculty Senate;
•That all employees, particularly adjunct and contingent faculty and graduate employees and staff (including part-time and hourly staff), maintain their positions and receive their regular pay or stipend through July 31 (or beyond, if University cancellations continue beyond that date), regardless of whether they are unable to work due to illness, care requirements, or travel restrictions, and regardless of their location if working remotely;
•That student employees who were already terminated receive an extension of the two-weeks’ severance pay, for a total sum equal to their projected income through the end of the semester;
•That the administration commit to no reductions in force or furloughs;
•That funds saved from cancelled and postponed events and travel disbursements in 2020 be redirected towards covering any lost pay for any employee, regardless of their role as faculty (contingent or not), staff, or student;
•That the University extend multi-year and rolling contracts for one year, especially for instructors whose appointments end in Spring 2020;
•That time limits for completion of graduate degrees be automatically extended by one year for all graduate students;
•That contingent faculty and graduate employees be compensated for the unexpected additional labor of converting courses to remote/online platforms;
•That student evaluation and teaching observations be suspended for the Spring and Summer semesters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.