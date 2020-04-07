OU amid coronavirus: College of Medicine senior associate dean discusses ways to maintain mental, physical health

OU College of Medicine Senior Associate Dean Steven Crawford discussed ways to maintain mental and physical health while in quarantine during a YouTube livestream Tuesday afternoon.
Crawford said it’s important, especially for those who suffer from anxiety and depression, to try to follow a routine as much as possible. He also said a normal sleep schedule and exercise routine are important during quarantine.
Technology offers unique ways to socialize with loved ones while still maintaining social distancing, Crawford said, and these ways of communication may not be forms that were used by most people before quarantine.
Crawford said he’s noticed an increase in anxiety and anxiety-related symptoms in patients recently, such as upset stomach, headaches, problems sleeping and an increase in depressive symptoms.
“There’s also increased use of substances like tobacco, alcohol and even other substances that people use to try to relax themselves because of the stress that’s been going on,” Crawford said.
He said maintaining physical health is also crucial while in quarantine, and it’s a good idea to turn electronic devices off before bed.
“If your physical health starts to decline, it just makes your body less able to respond to the mental health issues that are going on,” Crawford said. “So again, following a good routine — if you are on medicines, taking them regularly, eating properly and getting a good night’s sleep is very important.”
Crawford said he encourages people looking for more to do to visit the Together Oklahoma website and look for ways to volunteer.
“Maybe there are ways that they can volunteer to assist our state, even from home, and maybe what this is is calling neighbors to make sure that they have all that they need, particularly if they’re older or disabled,” Crawford said. “(They can) see if children need things that they haven’t been able to get a hold of. ... (They can) call up schools and see if the schools need some assistance, and maybe (they can deliver) learning packets to students around the area.”
He said maintaining a sense of normalcy is very important, especially for those that still have to leave their houses for work.
“Because of their particular situations, they may not be able to keep their regular routine, trying to put some ... touch points during the day that allow them some down time, some time outside, some time to get a little bit of physical activity outside of the activity that they’re involved with in their work can be very helpful,” Crawford said.
He said limiting the consumption of recreational substances like alcohol can be helpful, as well as expressing feelings of stress and concern to colleagues.
Masks are very important, Crawford said, particularly in situations where a 6-foot distance from other people can’t be maintained. He said masks are intended to protect the people around the wearer, not necessarily the wearer.
“The only types that really protect the wearer are those that are fully hooded — that essentially have their own contained air system,” Crawford said.
He said those types of masks are used in health care settings with high coronavirus exposure risks.
Transmission can even occur while talking to another person, Crawford said. He said as a person talks, spit — which can contain droplets of coronavirus — leaves their mouth and enters the air, so masks can help stop this transmission.
He said any type of material that’s not porous and can prevent spit from entering the air will work when making a mask.
“There’s obviously a lot of different issues from the infectivity of this particular virus, but we need to maintain our own mental health so we can all get through this together,” Crawford said.
