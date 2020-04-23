OU amid coronavirus: Alumna Carole Brookins dies from complications caused by COVID-19

Carole Brookins, an OU alumna and former executive director of the World Bank, died on March 23 at 76 from complications caused by COVID-19, The New York Times reported Wednesday.
According to the article, Brookins was known for her expertise in the global political economy and how it affected agricultural and food markets.
A 1965 graduate of the University of Oklahoma, with a degree in history and a member of Phi Beta Kappa, she began her career in 1967 as a municipal bond underwriter in Chicago. She made half the salary that men made, motivating her to dedicate herself to mentoring other women in finance.
Brookins started as a market reporter with the Chicago Board of Trade in 1972, where she was soon hired by Wall Street’s E.F. Hutton — the nation’s second-largest stock brokerage at the time, according to the article. For seven years, she served as vice president of the firm’s commodities division before leaving to found World Perspectives — an agricultural market analysis and consulting firm — in 1980.
It was the 1980 grain embargo imposed by President Jimmy Carter on the Soviet Union that moved her to found her own firm, (Gary) Blumenthal (current president of World Perspectives) said. She was a big-picture, creative thinker, he said, and sought to abide by her own Golden Rule: to treat all countries fairly when it comes to food.
In 2001, President George Bush appointed Brookins to be the executive director of the World Bank, according to the article. She served as executive director from 2001 to 2005.
According to the article, for the last several years she spent half of her time in Palm Beach, Florida, and half of her time in Paris, France.
Her lifelong love of France, and her respect for the American-French strategic alliance, led her in 2018 to found the First Alliance Foundation, which sought to strengthen ties between American and French military leaders.
Brookins died in a hospital in Palm Beach, according to the article.
Read the full story from The New York Times here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.