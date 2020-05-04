OU amid coronavirus: Administration shares potential fall course modifications at Faculty Senate meeting

An OU vice provost discussed plans for the possibility of reduced class sizes and block-style first-year courses for the fall 2020 semester due to COVID-19.
Mark Morvant, vice provost for instruction and student success, said in the Faculty Senate meeting May 4 that the university is planning to resume in-class sessions August 24, but there will be changes made to ensure the safety of faculty, staff and students based on decisions from other Big 12 schools.
“The idea is to make this the safest campus in the world for in-person instruction, but also be resilient for things that may come up that we're not expecting in the fall,” Morvant said.
Changes the university is considering include expanding online class offerings, encouraging course designs that can pivot to online if needed, relocating classes to larger classrooms, expanding time between class sessions to ensure social distancing and moving courses with large enrollment online, Morvant said.
“That's one of the reasons that we are encouraging a flexible course design, both for potentially a pivot if one's needed, but also for students that may not be able to attend because they are (in) quarantine for a time, or faculty who have to self isolate or quarantine for a time,” Morvant said.
Provost Kyle Harper said the university is considering having all faculty and students tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus, but whether that policy is adopted depends on health official recommendations and test availability.
The university is also planning to provide faculty development training to assist in the development of in-person fall courses, Morvant said.
Morvant said the university is also looking at reverting large first-year courses to a blended format to ensure they receive an in-person college experience, which would involve two in-class meetings per week, each with fifty percent of the total enrolled students.
The university is also considering a block-style course format for first-year students who have not enrolled yet, Morvant said. This option would reduce 16 week courses to either eight or four week courses. There are also plans to move select general education courses online for student flexibility.
There are no plans to increase teaching load by dividing larger classes into separate courses, Morvant said.
In specific cases, Morvant said the university is considering the possibility of hiring graduate teaching assistants to accommodate larger class sizes.
“The list of courses is a little over a dozen that we would anticipate needing to do this with, but in those areas we're looking at both graduate student hiring and adjuncts, hopefully even a short-term, one-year type appointment, but it is getting late in the season for those,” Morvant said.
Although the current decision is to return to in-class sessions in the fall, Harper said the university is continuing to monitor the situation.
“Right now, based on the best information we have the intention is to come back in person, but I want to underscore that the safety of that position is continuously under review … to the president. … We're not going to put faculty or any employees or students in an unsafe position,” Harper said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.