OU amid coronavirus: 10 research proposals receive funding for COVID-19 projects

Ten COVID-19-related OU research projects were chosen for grant funding by the Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships at OU’s Norman campus.
Each project will receive a Rapid Response Research Seed Grant from the Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships at OU Norman, according to a press release. Seventy-two project proposals were submitted in total.
The projects are broadly categorized into four areas of research, according to the release: technology development and advanced manufacturing; biomedical and antiviral development; societal impacts, including education and social or psychological factors; and public health, including community response.
“The selection committee looked for research teams who provided compelling ideas, approaches and solutions to address current issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Associate Vice President for Research and Partnerships Ann West in the release. “Each research project is designated to turn around results within four to six months, and engaging students — both undergraduate and graduate — was highly encouraged.”
Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, vice president for Research and Partnerships at OU, said in the release the office is “thrilled” by the 72 proposals submitted to be considered for grants.
“Leading through a crisis requires managing the present while also taking the long view and anticipating what comes next,” Díaz de la Rubia said in the release. “This crisis is happening now, so the research we are supporting has the potential for significant impact on the pandemic now, but will also prepare our faculty to compete for future external research funding opportunities.”
The projects and principal investigators awarded are:
Sherri Castle, assistant director of research for the Early Childhood Education Institute at OU-Tulsa, for “Childhood in a Pandemic: Parent Stress, Resources, and Interactions During COVID-19.”
Adam Duerfeldt, assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences, for “Identification and Development of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Replication Inhibitors.”
Terrie Fritz, director of the Center for Social Work in Healthcare and instructor in the Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work in the College of Arts and Sciences, for “Rapid, Multidisciplinary Needs Assessment for Patients with COVID-19 Transitioning Hospital to Home.”
Brittany Hott, Corey Peltier and Theresa Cullen, co-principal investigators, all from the Department of Educational Psychology in the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education, for “Effects of e-Coaching to Support Special Educators in Delivering High-Quality Remote Instruction To Rural Students with Exceptionalities during the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) Crisis.”
Dean Fredrick Hougen, associate director and associate professor of the School of Computer Science in the Gallogly College of Engineering, for the design, implementation and testing of a prototype for “Co-Advisor,” a comprehensive pandemic tracking and response system.
Hank Jenkins-Smith, George Lynn Cross Research Professor of Public Policy in the College of Arts and Sciences, and co-director of the National Institute for Risk and Resilience, for “Development of a Multi-institutional Center for Integrated Public Health Monitoring, Analysis and Decision-making for Public Decision Makers and Health Care Systems.”
Lori Jervis, professor of anthropology and a director of the Center for Applied Social Research in the College of Arts and Sciences, for “Assessing responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in rural tribal and non-tribal Oklahoma communities.”
Yingtao Liu, assistant professor in the School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering in the Gallogly College of Engineering, for “Advanced High-Throughput 3-D Printing of Novel Long-Term Self-Sterilizing Nanostructured Air Filters for N95 and P95 Respirators.”
Ken Marold, assistant professor in the Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture; Evan Floyd, assistant professor in the Hudson College of Public Health at the OU Health Sciences Center; and Bobby Reed, head of emerging technologies, University Libraries, co-principal investigators; for “3D Printed Respirator with Variable Media Chambers: Scaling Up Production.”
Charles Nicholson, associate professor in the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering in the Gallogly College of Engineering, for “Machine Learning Enhanced COVID-19 Propagation Models for Rural, Semi-Rural, and Small Urban Regions.”
