OU allowing quarantined students to dine on campus, grocery shop before being cleared

According to a university email, students who have been asked to quarantine are permitted to leave housing before the quarantine period is completed.
Before Aug. 29, students who were in quarantine at Traditions West were required to pick up their meals at the storm shelter. In an Aug. 28 email to quarantining students from OU food service administrator Stacy Lemmert, Lemmert wrote OU's COVID response team had made changes to policies regarding meal pickup and when students were allowed to leave their quarantine space.
In a previous email sent on Aug. 27, Lemmert wrote a student in quarantine is someone who has been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. A student is considered to be in self-isolation only if they have tested positive for COVID-19.
"The COVID Response team and Residence Life team have re-evaluated the practice of meal preparation and delivery to students that are in quarantine in Traditions East and West," Lemmert wrote in the email. "As a contact in quarantine you are still able to leave your space while wearing a mask and practice social distancing so it is within these parameters that you can go grab food from any of our on campus locations and utilize your meal plans and points."
This policy has been in effect since Aug. 29. In the email, Lemmert urged quarantining students to continue wearing masks, washing their hands frequently and maintaining six feet of distance from others when in public.
The Daily reached out to the university for comment at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, and is awaiting official comment on why the policy was changed.
