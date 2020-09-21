OU administrators explain COVID-19 effects on strategic plan, Harroz not anticipating university-wide layoffs

University administrators addressed OU’s strategic plan in a Monday afternoon webinar, explaining how the COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the need for the long-awaited plan.
In his opening remarks, OU President Joseph Harroz said this plan has been on his mind since his first day in office 16 months ago. The Board of Regents requested the plan in September 2019, and after a few delays it was ultimately presented to and approved by the board in July 2020.
The plan — titled “Lead On, University” — defines the university’s purpose: “We change lives.” It also outlines five “pillars” that lay out the university’s objectives: Become a top-tier public research university; prepare students for a life of success, meaning, service, and positive impact; make OU’s excellence affordable and attainable; become a place of belonging and emotional growth for all students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and enrich and positively impact Oklahoma, the nation, and the world through research and creative activity.
As the plan’s development came to fruition, the coronavirus swept the world and nation’s universities with uncertainty.
Before COVID-19, 30 percent of the nation's universities were operating on an annual deficit, Harroz said, and the implementation of the “Lead On, University” strategic plan should ensure OU does not become one of them.
One of the biggest problems facing universities is whether or not to remain open this semester, Harroz said, citing UMass Amherst, which anticipates a $168.6 million loss in revenue after moving fully online for the fall semester and has indefinitely furloughed 850 employees.
“It’s terrible for those families and also devastating to the institution as a whole,” Harroz said. “Pre-(COVID-19), we had done some hard work to put ourselves in a position better than most. We also worked hard together to be able to have a primarily in-person experience. And we've avoided the worst of those effects that could have impacted the institution, and of course the individuals who would not have gone to school or would not have continued their education. ”
If OU had moved fully online for the fall semester, Harroz said it would have lost about $150 million to $175 million in revenue, possibly resulting in layoffs and furloughs. Today, Harroz said the dorms are 86 percent full, enrollment is “modestly up” 0.2 percent, and the number of incoming freshmen is down 2.2 percent.
Harroz said as of now, he does not anticipate any university-wide layoffs.
During the hourlong webinar, each pillar of the strategic plan was explained by an administrator, and three questions were answered in a Q&A session.
Two of the more concrete pillars are to become a top-tier public research university and to make an OU education more affordable and attainable. The former will take millions of dollars in investments to hire new faculty and to provide funding for necessary research tools and the expansion of Ph.D. programs, according to the pillar strategies and tactics.
Harroz said this is an important and worthy investment to keep OU from falling behind as a research institution and to avoid a decline in quality of an OU degree.
“There is no place to remain constant,” Harroz said. “You either grow as a research university and in excellence, or you fall behind. And at that point, not only can you not command the kinds of tuition and fees that were being charged before, but you begin to wither. That decreases the faculty and staff that you have, and decreases the experience for the students and their outcomes.”
A main goal of this first pillar is to meet the Association of American Universities-quality benchmarks to “position OU among … the top 65 public and private universities in the U.S. and Canada.”
To achieve pillar three, making OU more affordable, one important step is the creation of a professional fundraising operation that aligns with the strategic plan’s goals, interim Provost Jill Irvine said. Need-based aid will be made the university’s No. 1 fundraising priority, according to the plan.
“In the last five or 10 years, we have fallen behind … our peer institutions (on fundraising),” Irvine said. “And the reason for this is that while other universities were building a professionalized fundraising apparatus, during those years, we tended to rely on highly personalized forms of fundraising, particularly out of the president's office.”
The university also needs to grow its revenue, despite the decline in state appropriations, Irvine said. This won’t be done by increasing the tuition and fee burden on students, she said, but rather through tactics like increasing enrollment each year, expanding the transfer student population and ensuring efficiency of campus resources.
Vice President for Student Affairs David Surratt said pillar two, preparing students for a life of success, meaning, service, and positive impact, will be accomplished through strategies like fostering a student-centered culture, increasing degree completion across all levels, and supporting and rewarding excellent teaching, among others.
“I know that in many ways our students are going through their experience and wanting to succeed, but they also need support from us at an institutional level and organizational level,” Surratt said. “So I believe this is something that's obviously very important to our mission of making sure that students' investment in education ends with a degree.”
Making diversity and equity a priority is something the university has been working on for years. Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, vice president for Diversity and Inclusion and the university’s chief diversity officer, said pillar four — become a place of belonging and emotional growth for all students, faculty, staff, and alumni — examines every aspect of the university.
“This pillar gets at the heart of our recruitment, retention, and progression efforts across every demographic that we serve on campus,” Higgs Hyppolite said. “It gets to the heart of how we treat each other how we engage with each other, once the campus climate is in and out of the classroom, in departments and out of the departments.”
Some of the steps to reach this goal include making diversity, equity and inclusion a cultural strength of OU and improving systems to support and assess evidence-based diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for faculty and staff, Higgs Hyppolite said. This pillar is also connected to, and relies on the full implementation of, the university’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategic plan.
Finally, the fifth pillar, curating a positive impact through research and creative activity, involves achieving research and creative outcomes at AAU-quality benchmarks, cultivating community-engaged research collaborations, developing more transparency in all areas of research administration, and more.
Vice President for Research and Partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia said this pillar is important because research and creative activity changes lives and positively impacts society every day.
“We need the talent, we need the strategy, we need the infrastructure, we need the facilities that will allow us to carry the type of work that will put us and allow us to compete at the top level of the top public universities in the nation and frankly, around the world,” Díaz de la Rubia said.
As the university looks to both the near and distant futures, Harroz said there will be hard decisions to make. The strategic plan gives a framework on how to make those decisions.
“We are well positioned,” Harroz said. “We have much hard work ahead of us. But unlike many institutions, we have a strategic plan that's been forged, not by one person, but by us as a community. And this will serve us for the next five to 10 years, to make sure that we are worthy of the 130 years of this university that came before us in our time here.”
Sounds like Joe and the University are making a concerted effort to accomplish the goals laid out. There are many overly vocal people that want him and this plan to fail. But there are many who are very supportive. I hope the voices of those paying tuition to OU are considered more than those taking money from OU.
