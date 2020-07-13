OSDH announces first pediatric COVID-19 death in Oklahoma; officials urge public to take safety measures

As new confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oklahoma, the state department of health reported the first pediatric death from the virus in the state Sunday.
In light of the death of a child, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said it mourns with the family of the dead in a Sunday press release, while also encouraging Oklahomans to continue to observe safety guidelines.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first child impacted by COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Oklahoma,” interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said in the release. “Our prayers are with the family and community as they mourn the loss of a young, innocent life. As the pandemic continues to tragically impact families in our state, we can remain vigilant to prevent the spread by actively protecting each other.”
Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of public instruction, was among those who reacted to the tragedy, urging Oklahomans to take precautions against the virus in a Sunday press release. Hofmeister also said for schools to reopen this fall, Oklahomans must take action now to create a safer environment for learning.
“This heartbreaking tragedy underscores how important it is for us all to wear masks when in public, follow social distancing guidelines and practice good hygiene,” Hofmeister said in the release. “Students need to learn. We want schools to reopen this fall, but for that to happen, it is critical that Oklahomans take decisive actions now to mitigate (the) spread of the virus. Wearing a mask around other people is a small sacrifice for the sake of literally saving lives. We owe it to our children, teachers and staff for them to be able to go to school knowing that strong safeguards are in place for their safety and wellbeing.”
On Monday, the OSDH reported 510 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Oklahoma’s case total to 20,745. The department also announced 499 hospitalizations and two new deaths.
In the OSDH release, Frye and his staff said they want to remind Oklahomans that hand-washing, social distancing and mask-wearing are vital to preventing viral transmission. OSDH also said it hopes residents will take advantage of its 80 free testing sites across the state.
Hofmeister said in the release she commended such actions, along with the implementation of distance learning opportunities for those who feel unsafe in a regular classroom setting as students prepare to return to school in August.
“School is vital, especially after the significant learning loss from last spring’s building closures,” Hofmeister said in the release. “At the same time, we must take every precaution to protect our children and those who serve in schools across this state.”
